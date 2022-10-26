The redistricting process for the Kokomo City Council districts has begun.
The City Council on Monday voted 8-0 to approve its redistricting guidelines. Councilman Tony Stewart, R-At-large, was absent from Monday’s meeting.
The guideline lays out the process, ways for the public to contribute and the deadlines for the redirecting process.
As a second-class city, Kokomo is required to be divided into six council districts with three at-large districts. Each of the districts must contain “as nearly as is possible, equal population,” according to state law.
The City Council has hired outside help, Indianapolis law firm Korger Gradis & Regas, to draft a proposed district map. The law firm will work with Council President Ray Collins, R-District 3, who was designated as the City Council’s redistricting coordinator.
As the redistricting coordinator, Collins will serve as the middleman between the City Council and the law firm for any questions the City Council has. Collins will also be responsible to work with Korger Gradis & Regas to formally put together a draft plan to be presented to the City Council next month.
By state law, the redistricting process must be completed by the end of this year.
The redistricting of Kokomo’s council districts follow this schedule:
- By noon Nov. 7 — The last day for the public to submit objections or written comments regarding the redistricting guidelines to the city clerk.
- By noon Nov. 10 — The deadline for redistricting plans by the public and the redistricting coordinator to be submitted to the city clerk.
- Nov. 14 — Public hearing to be held for review of proposed redistricting plans and adoption of ordinance on first reading. Meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers in City Hall, 100 S. Union St. Written comments on any plan must be sent to the city clerk by noon this day.
- Nov. 28, tentative — Public meeting for purpose of making revisions to redistricting plan and adoption of ordinance and plan on final reading. Meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers in City Hall, 100 S. Union St. Actual meeting date announced at Nov. 14 meeting.
For those in the public who want to draft their own redistricting plan, one can pick up a “Public Plan Submission Kit” from the city clerk’s office starting Friday. The city clerk’s office is located inside the Council Chambers on the first floor of City Hall.
The kit includes the redistricting guidelines, an instruction sheet for submitting the plan, a map of the current City Council districts, a precinct population chart, current Indiana code on redistricting and a summary sheet that must be completed, signed and turned in by the submitter.
A few things will have to be taken into consideration by both the City Council and public when drafting the city’s new redistricting map.
For one, all districts must be close to having the same population. Districts must also be of continuous area, meaning there can’t be an “island” district unless a precinct is established that way, all districts must be “reasonably compact,” and precincts can’t be split between two districts unless two councilmembers live within the same precinct or if it’s needed to make the population in each district more equal.
While it’s too early to know exactly how the city council districts will change, if at all, Doug Kowaleski hinted at Monday’s meeting that the draft plan proposed by Collins and the law firm will be different from the current map.
According to an initial analysis by the law firm of the city’s six council districts using population data from the 2020 census, Kokomo’s total population deviation in its districts are at 26%.
Specifically, District 4, which covers essentially the south central part of the city, is 1,500 under the ideal district population of 9,934, and District 5, which covers parts of the city’s south and southwest sides, is roughly 1,000 over the ideal population.
The ideal population of each district is calculated by dividing the city’s population — 59,604 according to the 2020 census — by six.
Kowaleski said the law firm’s goal is 5% deviation or lower.
“The reason we aim for that is so that votes are equal across the districts,” Kowaleski said. “If there’s a smaller population in one district and they get to elect one councilor, their votes count more than a larger district who also elects a councilor.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.