The Kokomo City Council’s meeting Monday where the elected board will vote on a controversial affordable housing rezoning will not be held in a larger venue despite high past attendance causing some to have to listen and watch outside the Council Chambers.
City Council President Ray Collins, R–District 3, said Thursday the City Council will meet Monday where it always meets: in the first floor Council Chambers in City Hall, 100 S. Union St.
“I know some people have inquired about moving it, and my answer is I don’t know any other time when the venue has been moved so we’ll probably handle it in the city chambers,” Collins said.
The agenda for Monday’s meeting confirms that it will be held at the first floor Council Chambers in city hall.
Remonstrators against a rezoning request for the vacant property at 3109 W. Sycamore in which Advantix Development Corporation, the nonprofit development arm of the Evansville Housing Authority, is proposing a 48-unit affordable housing complex dubbed Sycamore Springs have come out in large numbers in past public meetings.
So much so that the approximately 100-seat Council Chambers was standing room only at the last City Council meeting, forcing dozens to have to stand outside the chambers in the foyer of City Hall.
A speaker was placed outside the chambers during the City Council’s June 26 meeting for those there to be able to hear what was going on during the meeting, but some told the Tribune after the meeting that the speaker wasn’t loud enough for all to hear clearly.
The City Council meetings do air on channel two on Xfinity and the city livestreams public meetings on its YouTube Channel, but not everyone has cable, and the livestream of the June 26 meeting did not work properly and only streamed some 15 minutes of a more than two-hour meeting. The full meeting was later uploaded to the city’s Vimeo page on the following Tuesday.
Indiana’s Open Door Laws, which lay out rules for meetings of public agencies, do not require a government body to move a meeting to a venue that can accommodate a larger than capacity sized crowd, but the Indiana Public Access Counsel’s handbook recommends that “a public agency should also endeavor to hold meetings in a location that can accommodate all members of the public who wish to attend, especially if an anticipated audience may exceed capacity.”
That such a large crowd was going to attend the June 26 meeting was known to Kokomo City Council members. Councilmembers have been inundated with phone calls and emails regarding the proposed housing. Some attended the packed June 13 Kokomo Plan Commission meeting when the Plan Commission voted to give the rezoning request a favorable recommendation to the City Council.
Past Indiana public access counselors have ruled in opinions that governing bodies that do not hold meetings in accommodating venues for what is known to be a controversial issue violate the “spirit” of the Open Door Law but not the written law.
While the City Council hasn’t moved the venue of a meeting in recent years, it’s not unheard of for a local board to change the venue of a public meeting.
Most recently, the Howard County Board of Zoning Appeals held its meetings pertaining to solar companies ENGIE and Ranger Power’s special exception requests not in the small third meeting room in the Howard County Administration Building meetings are usually held in but at the much larger auditorium in Central Middle School and the Administration Building’s renovated basement that can seat around 200.
Luke Britt, Indiana Public Access Counselor, pointed to another example where the Carmel Board of Zoning Appeals in 2018 utilized The Palladium for a meeting over a controversial special exception request for a Islamic Life Center.
“They knew that they were going to have 1,700 people show up, and they were smart about it,” Britt said of the Carmel BZA. “I would recommend any governing body faced with something that controversial do the same thing.”
Monday’s meeting is expected to be well attended as the City Council is voting on final and second reading of Advantix’s rezoning request to rezone 3109 W. Sycamore St. from low intensity industrial/business park to large-scale multifamily residential. The City Council voted 5-3 on June 26 to move the rezoning request from first to second reading.
The proposed development is a 48-unit affordable housing complex pegged at a $15 million investment. Forty of those units would be two-bedroom, three would be three-bedroom and the remaining five would be one-bedroom.
Advantix also has plans to build a similar, larger housing complex at 1411 N. Market St.
That proposed development will include 90 units, all of which will be two-bedroom units, and would be an estimated $32 million investment.
That development received special exception approval by the Kokomo Board of Zoning Appeals on Tuesday. A rezoning request from Advantix pertaining to that property will also be voted on at Monday’s meeting.
The rezoning request for 1411 N. Market St. has received very little pushback from the public. The Council voted 8-0 at its June 26 meeting to move the request to a second and final reading.
If the proposed developments move forward, the plan, according to the Kokomo Housing Authority and Advantix, is to move residents of the public housing complex Garden Square to the new units on West Sycamore and North Market streets via a Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) conversion.
Instead of public housing, the new complexes would be project-based vouchers housing, and while the Housing Authority would still assist residents who live at those properties, it would not actively manage the properties as it does currently with Garden Square.
The need to relocate Garden Square residents is pressing, Derrick Steele, CEO of the Kokomo Housing Authority, has said in previous meetings.
The public housing complex is more than 80 years old, welcoming its first ever resident in 1940. At that time, the complex was state-of-the-art. But now it’s woefully inadequate and expensive to maintain.
Steele said utility costs total $26,000 a month and the Housing Authority spends over $125,000 a year in repairs and upkeep for the original boiler system that still heats Garden Square.
The boiler system also makes tearing down Garden Square and building new not financially feasible as the estimated cost of just tearing down the housing structures and boiler system is an estimated $18 million.
