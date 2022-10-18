A six-month moratorium on any new storage units and facilities and gas stations in Kokomo is now in effect.
The Kokomo City Council on Monday voted unanimously to pass the moratoriums on first and second reading. The moratorium will end May 1 or sooner if the City Council approves new rezoning regulations for either gas stations or storage facilities before then.
The moratoriums come as the Kokomo-Howard Plan Commission office would like time to update its regulations and development standards for both types of businesses. Greg Sheline, the office’s executive director, has called the city’s current zoning regulations for the two as “out of date.”
According to the ordinance on the storage facility moratorium, the city does not have a “specific definition” on storage units or storage facilities.
Sheline said last week that his office receives regular calls from people looking to develop either a storage facility and, less so, a gas station in the city.
Current demand for both, but especially storage facilities, is high, and while the city doesn’t want to stop development altogether, it does want to be stricter on what gas stations and storage facilities can look like and where best they should be located in the city.
“It’s something where it’s not particularly attractive so we don’t necessarily want the city of Kokomo to become known for storage units,” Councilman Matt Grecu said. “We understand there’s a need for it. … We just want to make sure we look at our plan and know we’re putting them in places that it’s going to be most conducive going forward.”
It’s too early to say what the possible changes to the city’s zoning ordinance will be, but whatever changes are proposed will first go in front of the Kokomo Plan Commission, where the board will vote to give the proposed changes a favorable, unfavorable or no recommendation to the City Council. The City Council will have the final say on any proposed zoning ordinance changes.
