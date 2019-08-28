The Kokomo Common Council approved two measures this week setting 2020 salary levels for city workers, including 3 percent raises for non-contractual employees.

The ordinances, which were unanimously approved on first reading and will require another approval Sept. 9, include contractual wages for police and fire and set the salaries for the city’s elected officials.

Monday’s round of approvals came in preparation of council members meeting with department heads starting at 6 p.m. Sept. 3 in City Hall for 2020 budget presentations.

“It’s [about] retention, and when you have people that leave for retirement or whatever, you’ve got to be competitive to bring in new people that have the skill sets that you need,” said Common Council President Bob Hayes about the raises, which do not include appointed employees like department heads.

“And one of the ways is people are interested in your benefits and your wages. I think some of our positions, especially the ones that are technical-oriented, you have to look at them on an annual basis to see if they are competitive with other wages in their field.”

One ordinance approved by council members on Monday sets their own 2020 salaries, along with those of the mayor and city clerk.

The salaries for the three groups will remain the same as 2019: $85,466 for the mayor, $41,337 for the city clerk and $11,268 for the nine Common Council members. Each of the city’s elected positions will be on ballots this November.

The salary-standstill comes after the council voted last year to give all elected city officials a 2 percent pay raise.

Kokomo’s police force, which is in the midst of a three-year deal stretching from 2018 through 2020, will see its salaries stay mostly the same. Next year’s base salaries will stay put at $51,245 for first-class patrolmen; $55,857 for specialists; $58,419 for sergeants; and $60,469 for lieutenants.

A 3 percent raise will be given to captains, which are non-contractual, to a maximum weekly pay of $1,239. The chief of police ($1,426) and majors ($1,263) will remain at the same pay.

Contractual fire department employees, who agreed to a contract last year that gave them a 1 percent pay raise each year in 2019 and 2020, saw that reflected in the council ordinance.

The raise will put cadet firefighters at $47,750; firefighters at $52,797; chauffeurs at $54,381; and captains at $58,605.

All non-contractual fire positions, except the chief and deputy fire chief, will receive 3 percent raises.

Both the fire and police unions have contracts set to expire at the end of 2020, meaning their leadership will negotiate next year with the incoming city administration for upcoming contracts.

Meanwhile, city workers with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, or AFSCME, will receive 3 percent raises. A handful of AFSCME employees on the second tier of the wastewater budget will also receive a $1 per hour raise on top of the 3 percent raise.

The union ratified a new three-year contract in late July that will stretch from 2020-2022; it was approved by the Board of Public Works and Safety on Aug. 21.