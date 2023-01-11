At its first meeting of the new year Monday, the Kokomo City Council voted unanimously to choose Councilman Ray Collins, R-3rd District, to serve as its president and Councilman Greg Davis, R-5th District, as its vice president.
Collins, in his first term, served as the board’s president in 2022 and most notably led the council’s redistricting process that was criticized by some local Democrats as being rushed and lacking in meaningful public input.
The president of the City Council is responsible for leading the meetings. Special meetings may also be called by the president, as well as sub-committees, which examine specific types of issues.
Davis has been on the City Council for a little over a year and half after being chosen by county Republicans to fill the 5th District seat vacancy caused by Cindy Sanders’ resignation after she suffered a stroke.
In addition to the president and vice president positions, the City Council voted to pick Matt Grecu as its Kokomo Plan Commission appointment and Councilman Tony Stewart, R-at large, to serve as the council’s appointment to the Kokomo Traffic Commission. Both served on those respective boards as the council’s appointee in 2022.
The next Kokomo City Council meeting is at 6 p.m. Jan. 23 in the Council Chambers on the first floor of the Kokomo City Hall, 100 S. Union St.
