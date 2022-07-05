The Kokomo Civic Theatre has announced the productions it will be putting on for its 2022-23 season.
Starting later this month and ending next April, here are the shows the theater group will perform:
- “Matilda the Musical,” July 29, 30 and 31. A musical for the whole family about an exceptional little girl. Directed by Randi Weeks.
- “Dogfight,” Sept. 23, 24 and 25. A hauntingly beautiful Pasek and Paul musical set during the Vietnam War. Directed by Steve Hughes.
- “One Christmas Eve at Evergreen Mall,” Dec. 2, 3 and 4. A touching comedy to start the holiday season. Directed by Brandon Dubois.
- “Silent Sky,” Feb. 24, 25 and 26. The touching true story of astronomer Henrietta Leavitt, whose work at Harvard in the early 1900s forever changed our understanding of the universe. Directed by Beth Metcalf.
- “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” April 21, 22 and 23. A girl group musical where the four Wonderettes perform over 20 classic hits from the ‘50s and ‘60s at their high school prom in 1958 and at their 10-year reunion in 1968. Directed by Eily Hite.
Currently the Civic Theatre is only selling season tickets by mail or phone. The organization’s phone number is 765-454-8800.
Single ticket sales for “Matilda The Musical” will begin online July 10 at https://www.kokomocivictheatre.org. Single tickets for the remaining shows will go on sale online by July 15.
