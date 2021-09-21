The Kokomo Civic Theatre will soon be putting on its first show since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The group will perform “The Guys” this weekend at Indiana University Kokomo's Havens Auditorium, 2300 S. Washington St., as a commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. “The Guys,” written by Annie Nelson, is about a New York Fire Department captain who seeks the help of a writer to prepare eulogies for the men he has lost. It’s based on a true story.
“Nick and Joan spend a long afternoon together, recalling the fallen men through recounting their virtues and their foibles, and fashioning the stories into memorials of words,” the play synopsis reads. “In the process, Nick and Joan discover the possibilities of friendship in each other and their shared love for the unconquerable spirit of the city. As they make their way through the emotional landscape of grief, they draw on humor, tango, the appreciation of craft in all its forms — and the enduring bonds of common humanity.”
Play director Beth Metcalf said that while the synopsis may make it seem like the production is depressing, it’s actually an “uplifting” story.
“The woman who wrote it, she basically wanted to give a way for people to grieve,” Metcalf said. “Instead of having pictures on TV or numbers, she wanted you to meet some of the real people and have real feelings about it.”
Metcalf said the play has been on the theater’s to-do list for a while after a friend whose husband is a fire chief in New York City praised the play as being “true to life.”
“The Guys” opens the theater’s 2021-22 season. Last season was canceled due to the pandemic, making the opening of this season even more exciting for the theater.
“We’re really excited to get back at it,” Metcalf said.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets can be purchased online at www.kokomocivictheatre.org/tickets, at the box office the day of the performance, by mail or by calling 765-454-8800.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and $10 for students.
Attendees will have to wear a face mask and the seating will be spaced out to ensure social distancing.
