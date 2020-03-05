Barricaded in her Brooklyn brownstone, Alexandra protests her children’s attempts to send her off to a nursing home. She’s taped her door shut, blocked the entrance with furniture and armed herself with Molotov cocktails made from her late husband’s photo developer fluid.
The mother, who is dealing with what appears to be Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, told her adult children she’d rather burn than leave her home. Then, her estranged son returns home to mediate the desperate situation, entering by way of climbing a tree to a second-story window.
All Chris says is “Hi, Mom,” to begin “The Velocity of Autumn,” a two-person production performed by Kokomo Civic Theatre (KCT). Alexandra, played by Joyce Bower, and Chris, played by Nate Singer, take the stage for 90 minutes of a heart-wrenching, backwards coming of age dramatic comedy. The pair will perform the show this weekend.
Director Ted Haun said he stumbled upon the script, written by Eric Coble, at a theater festival, and took the script home. When he had a minute to glance over the script, he said he emerged an hour-and-a-half later, overcome with emotion.
“It could be my autobiography,” he said.
Haun lost his own mother to Alzheimer’s disease. He said, with a lot of work between him and his sister, and a lot of luck, his mother was able to stay at home until the last few weeks of her life.
“I knew that I would have to (direct) it,” he said. “It just speaks to me.”
With the help of Angie Bowman as assistant director and stage manager and sound technician Eli Cooper, Haun said he, Bower and Singer embarked on one of the most challenging experiences of his community theater career.
“It’s just the two of them up there,” he said. “Learning the lines was, at times, definitely challenging.”
The pair’s lines are a complex web of circular conversation. Alexandra talks at lightning speed about so-and-so’s two sons, and what they’re doing, and suddenly becomes lost in her sentence.
“Well, you asked about them,” she said.
“No, I didn’t,” Chris said, with the patience and control of a child gravely concerned for his mother.
All around Haun’s hand-picked set showed signs of memory loss. Alexandra, an artist, has taken down all of her paintings. The apartment is decorated in 1970s fashion, but Singer’s character has a flip cellphone, betraying the world she’s living in. Their conversation waffles between playing catch-up from estrangement and Alexandra’s desperation to escape the eventuality of a nursing home.
“It’s been a good body,” Bower said. “It’s taken me places. It’s let me see amazing things, but it’s breaking down.”
Off stage, Bower and Singer finished one another’s sentences. They agreed the production has built a bond between them.
“This has been a challenge of course,” Singer said. “But it’s been a really cool, artistically fulfilling challenge.”
Bower said she’s been in theater productions since the 1970s, and said “The Velocity of Autumn” is unlike anything else she’s done.
“It’s definitely not easy,” she said. “Learning the lines, creating the chemistry. It’s really an intense take on a coming of age tale.”
Show times are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Indiana University-Kokomo’s Havens Auditorium, 2300 S. Washington St.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and $10 for students through college. The product has mature language and may not be suitable for all ages. Tickets may be reserved by calling 765-454-8800, or the box office will be open 6-8 p.m. Thursday and one hour before each show. Visit www.kokomocivictheatre.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.