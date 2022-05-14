Kokomo Community Concerts has announced its 2022-23 season lineup.
The season will start Sept. 9 with Beginnings, a Chicago tribute band.
Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, a southern gospel quartet, will perform music from composers like George Gershwin and John Legend on Oct. 16.
On Oct. 29, pianist David Osborne will play classical, jazz, pop and Broadway music.
Jeremy Stolle will perform Broadway hits from musicals like “Phantom of the Opera” and “Hamilton” on Feb. 10.
Woodwind, string and piano musicians who make the Frisson Ensemble will play music by George Gershwin, Cole Porter and Scott Joplin on March 5.
The 2022-23 season will end April 22 with Troupe Vertigo. Founded by a Cirque du Soleil member, the group combines aspects of circus, dance and theater performances. Given the size of the production, the final show of the season will be held in Central Middle School at 303 E. Superior St.
The rest of the concerts will be held in the Kokomo High School auditorium, which is at 2501 S. Berkley Road.
Season tickets will cost $50 and can be purchased online or at a variety of local businesses. Kokomo Community Concerts will also hand out brochures with mail-in order forms at the Veritas concert, which will be at Kokomo High School at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Individual tickets will cost $20 and can be purchased at the show’s venue 30 minutes before the show starts.
Full-time students and children are able to attend concerts for free.
For more information, visit kokomocommunityconcerts.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.