Kokomo’s Noelle Ashcraft as the Queen of Hearts, 8-year-old Dana Ashcraft as the cheshire cat, 11-year-old Tayla Ashcraft as Alice in Wonderland, and Josh Ashcraft as the Mad Hatter at Kokomo-Con on Saturday.
Fandom took over the Kokomo Event and Conference Center Saturday as Kokomo-Con celebrated comics, costumes, toys and more.
In honor of 10th annual Kokomo-Con a celebrity guest was brought in for the first time ever. Attending this year’s convention as a guest of honor was Justin Nimmo. Nimmo is known for his role as Zhane, the silver ranger in “Power Rangers in Space.”
The former silver ranger said he enjoys doing conventions because they are like a mini-vacation.
“You get to go to different places, meet different people and hear all the stories,” he said. “Making new friends is really cool. Not only do I make new friends at the cons but on my social media pages...I’ve got friends all around the world.
Prior to arriving in Kokomo, Nimmo spent time in Indianapolis at the home of the Colts.
“Yesterday we went to Lucas Oil Stadium for a tour and literally got to kick the football on the field,” he said. “It was so awesome to stand on the 50-yard line of that place and you could hear my hands echo when I clapped.”
1 of 23
8-year-old Wesley Underwood as Luigi, 4-year-old Noah Underwood as Toad, and 6-year-old Conner Brza as Mario at Kokomo-Con on Saturday.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Josh Jones from Indianapolis as Lando Calrissian at Kokomo-Con on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kate Reed from West Lafayette as Robin from Fire Emblem: Awakening at Kokomo-Con on Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo’s Noelle Ashcraft as the Queen of Hearts, 8-year-old Dana Ashcraft as the cheshire cat, 11-year-old Tayla Ashcraft as Alice in Wonderland, and Josh Ashcraft as the Mad Hatter at Kokomo-Con on Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Matt Riley from Rossville as Lurch from the Addams Family at Kokomo-Con on Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kegan Crafton from Frankfort as Samus Aran from Metroid at Kokomo-Con on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Mike Willis from Rossville as Juzo Okita from Space Battleship Yamato at Kokomo-Con on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-year-old Leia Dillman from Elwood as Eleven from Stranger Things at Kokomo-Con on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Holly Davis from Elwood as Carmen Sandiego at Kokomo-Con on Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cameron Steers from Kokomo as Mercy from Overwatch at Kokomo-Con on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Elysia Vaughan from Logansport as steampunk Snow White at Kokomo-Con on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Michael Corrie from Martinsville as Nazgul from Lord of the Rings at Kokomo-Con on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Keirlia Hayden from Kokomo as Sonic the Hedgehog at Kokomo-Con on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Jadus Hayden from Kokomo as Eyeless Jack from Creepy Pasta at Kokomo-Con on Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Mark LeMieux from Decatur as Sirius Black at Kokomo-Con on Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Isabella Eisaman from Peru as Bombshell Mera at Kokomo-Con on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Aexandra Eisaman from Peru as Momo from Avatar: The Last Airbender and Isabel Hughes from Wabash as Appa from Avatar: The Last Airbender at Kokomo-Con on Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo’s Brian Duke as Robin and Kokomo’s Michaela Nolder as the Joker at Kokomo-Con on Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Elisabeth Zbojniewicz from Fishers as armor Snow White at Kokomo-Con on Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kempton’s Bella Haskett as the Joker, Michael Haskett as Black Mask, and Skye Pratt as Kirishima from My Hero Academia at Kokomo-Con on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Jarrod Steers from Kokomo as a cowboy at Kokomo-Con on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Dallas Hayden from Kokomo as King Kong at Kokomo-Con on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Sean Hayden from Kokomo as The Punisher at Kokomo-Con on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Costumes of Kokomo-Con
1 of 23
8-year-old Wesley Underwood as Luigi, 4-year-old Noah Underwood as Toad, and 6-year-old Conner Brza as Mario at Kokomo-Con on Saturday.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Josh Jones from Indianapolis as Lando Calrissian at Kokomo-Con on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kate Reed from West Lafayette as Robin from Fire Emblem: Awakening at Kokomo-Con on Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo’s Noelle Ashcraft as the Queen of Hearts, 8-year-old Dana Ashcraft as the cheshire cat, 11-year-old Tayla Ashcraft as Alice in Wonderland, and Josh Ashcraft as the Mad Hatter at Kokomo-Con on Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Matt Riley from Rossville as Lurch from the Addams Family at Kokomo-Con on Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kegan Crafton from Frankfort as Samus Aran from Metroid at Kokomo-Con on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Mike Willis from Rossville as Juzo Okita from Space Battleship Yamato at Kokomo-Con on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-year-old Leia Dillman from Elwood as Eleven from Stranger Things at Kokomo-Con on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Holly Davis from Elwood as Carmen Sandiego at Kokomo-Con on Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cameron Steers from Kokomo as Mercy from Overwatch at Kokomo-Con on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Elysia Vaughan from Logansport as steampunk Snow White at Kokomo-Con on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Michael Corrie from Martinsville as Nazgul from Lord of the Rings at Kokomo-Con on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Keirlia Hayden from Kokomo as Sonic the Hedgehog at Kokomo-Con on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Jadus Hayden from Kokomo as Eyeless Jack from Creepy Pasta at Kokomo-Con on Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Mark LeMieux from Decatur as Sirius Black at Kokomo-Con on Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Isabella Eisaman from Peru as Bombshell Mera at Kokomo-Con on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Aexandra Eisaman from Peru as Momo from Avatar: The Last Airbender and Isabel Hughes from Wabash as Appa from Avatar: The Last Airbender at Kokomo-Con on Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo’s Brian Duke as Robin and Kokomo’s Michaela Nolder as the Joker at Kokomo-Con on Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Elisabeth Zbojniewicz from Fishers as armor Snow White at Kokomo-Con on Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kempton’s Bella Haskett as the Joker, Michael Haskett as Black Mask, and Skye Pratt as Kirishima from My Hero Academia at Kokomo-Con on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Jarrod Steers from Kokomo as a cowboy at Kokomo-Con on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Dallas Hayden from Kokomo as King Kong at Kokomo-Con on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Sean Hayden from Kokomo as The Punisher at Kokomo-Con on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Comic book fans Alissa Scott and her husband Brian have been collecting since they were children. She is a big fan of female characters such as Catwoman and Wonder Woman. She added more girl power to her collection at the convention by picking up Poison Ivy and Elektra comics among others.
Scott attributes the conventions success to appealing to many different generations.
“I think an event like this has the opportunity to draw a variety of people because you have the parents with the kids. There is the younger crowd that loves the cosplay and you have people like us who grew up with comics,” she said. “It has the potential for a big diverse crowd.”
As always attendees in costumes were out in force at Kokomo-Con, some competing in cosplay contests.
No stranger to conventions, Kegan Crafton attended the convention as galactic bounty hunter Samus Aran from Nintendo’s Metroid series of games. Crafton 3-D printed the helmet and arm cannon for his costume while creating the rest of the body armor out of foam. His background in design engineering and plastics engineering helped him with the six month creation process.
Crafton said his interest cosplay began with Halloween costumes in his youth.
“I didn’t like the costumes,” he said. “They were cheap, they only lasted a couple of days and I wanted something better. When I was in Boy Scouts somebody said there was a giant convention I should go to in Indianapolis…I didn’t know it was Gen Con, the biggest gaming convention in the world.”
Elisabeth Zbojniewicz walked away with first place in the best of the best category of the cosplay contest for her Snow White costume. She chose the princess due to Snow White being her favorite Disney movie.
Her passion for cosplay started after her first convention in 2016 and has grown from there with many costumes.
“Since 2017 I’ve started making my own costumes…I’ve done Sly Cooper, a lot of Mortal Kombat characters and I was currently doing a Harley Quinn from Arkham Asylum,” she said.
Kokomo-Con organizers Shawn Hilton and Chris Meissnest feel the 10th convention was a success. Hilton was thrilled with the reception of Nimmo and the experience he provided for the fans.
“He was coming out from behind the table, very personable and taking pictures up close with people,” Hilton said. “I think what I loved about Justin was he was hands on and one on one with each fan giving them an experience. For a show our size I think it’s really important to maintain that level of communication.”
Meissnest touted the following the artist guests have as another success for the convention with fans returning to see them every year. Hilton said the event is successful due to it being pure fun.
“You come here and it’s just a Disneyland type of thing,” he said. “We’ve seen a lot of happy faces coming out of here today.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.