For an 11th year the Kokomo-Con will once again be taking place for fans of super heroes, movies, pop culture and a good time.
Shawn Hilton, owner of Comics Cubed, was passionate about making sure the annual convention could still go on while keeping people safe.
“It was touch-and-go, just like two weeks ago we were going to have it at 250 people,” Hilton said. “We would have done it and we would have lost our shirts and we still would have done it because … we think it has to happen.”
Along with vendors of toys, games and other goodies, this year’s convention features two special guests taking pictures and signing autographs.
Following the success of last year’s guest Justin Nimmo, a former Power Ranger, this year’s convention doubles down with two Power Rangers. It will be a double dose of red rangers featuring Justin Faunt from “Power Rangers Time Force” and Brennan Menja from “Power Rangers Dino Charge” and “Power Rangers Dino Super Charge.” The pair will be doing photos in their suits at 4:30 p.m.
A charity auction is taking place at Sun King Brewery, which will include a chance to have breakfast with the two former power rangers on Saturday morning, before the convention.
The silent auction will start at 6 p.m. and the live auction starts at 8 p.m. Proceeds from the auction raises money for the Comics Cubed scholarship program.
While working with the Howard County Health Department [HCHD], Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb upped the number of people allowed at gatherings to 500 people, the local health department has since approved the convention for 750 people. Temperatures will be taken at the door.
“For what’s going on, that should be a good number for us,” Hilton said.
According to Hilton, masks are a must. He also noted there are no medical exceptions for “non-vital functions,” and the convention is not considered vital.
Kokomo Comic Convention masks can be purchased for $15 and also double as the ticket. Masks must be worn properly over nose and mouth. Re-entry will not be permitted without the facemask; this replaces the usual hand stamp method to avoid physical contact.
A must-have at any comic convention is costume contests. Multiple costume contests will take place throughout the day. Newborns to 11 year old kids can participate in their contest at 11 a.m. The adult male contest is at 2 p.m. followed by the adult female contest for ages 14 and up. Finally, the group contest starts at 3:15 p.m.
Kokomo-Con will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Kokomo Event & Convention Center, 1500 N. Reed Road. Tickets are $10 and will be sold at the door. Or, the $15 advance ticket which includes a Kokomo-Con mask. In case of attendance restriction, advance tickets are recommended.
