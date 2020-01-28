The Kokomo Common Council took a unanimous first step Monday night toward providing tax exemptions for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in response to a large investment slated for a plant on the city’s north side.
Council members passed two declaratory resolutions laying the groundwork for personal property and real property tax exemptions, although some details have yet to emerge.
FCA’s future in Kokomo caught statewide attention earlier this month when Gov. Eric Holcomb confirmed during his State of the State speech that the company plans to invest nearly $400 million toward expanding and equipping Indiana Transmission Plant II.
The investment is expected to allow assembly of the GMET4 engine, marking the first time FCA has built an engine in Indiana. The engine is currently being made in Italy, according to union officials.
Documents from FCA describe the company’s plan for “diversification of our manufacturing operations” through the nearly $400 million investment. Included will be “job retention of 942 and job creation of 125 to expand … and retool an existing facility for production of a new engine.”
The job-retention description stretches across ITP, ITP II, KCP, KTP and TTP (Tipton), according to the company, while the expansion will encompass 60,000 square feet.
The additional 125 jobs, meanwhile, could lead to combined salaries of over $10 million. Public officials have said the workforce is expected to come together by the end of 2021.
The declaratory resolutions were sponsored by Kokomo Common Councilman Ray Collins, who said during Monday night’s council meeting that “redevelopment and installation of new equipment” will begin in June and be completed by June 2022.
“The improvements and equipment installation will restore an idle plant and expand the structure to improve operational efficiency of production,” said Collins.
Council documents show that a public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 10 at City Hall, after which final action will be taken on the tax exemptions. It will be then when the council will “determine whether [real property and personal property] should be exempt from taxation and fix the length of the exemption period.”
Documents outlining the proposed project note the net estimated values of manufacturing equipment will jump to $1.3 billion in cost and roughly $373 million in assessed value.
Real property totals, related to real estate, will improve to $236.4 million in cost and $58.4 million in assessed value.
Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore said following Holcomb’s speech that he appreciates “FCA’s commitment to Kokomo as an employer and a community partner.”
Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance President and CEO Charlie Sparks told the Tribune the development “could also open up new opportunities for the recruitment of suppliers, related to the new engine plant, and we have already started those discussions with FCA.”
The local tax exemptions, meanwhile, join a slew of other incentives offered to FCA.
The Indiana Economic Development Corporation announced the night of Holcomb’s speech that it had offered FCA up to $3.5 million in conditional tax credits and as much as $500,000 in training grants “based on the company’s job creation plans.”
The tax credits, according to the IEDC, are performance-based and will require FCA to hire Hoosiers before the company is eligible to claim the incentives.
Another $31.7 million in conditional tax credits from the Hoosier Business Investment tax credit program was offered by the IEDC, along with up to $30 million in assignable redevelopment tax credits.
The IEDC says the redevelopment credits “provide an incentive to companies to invest in the redevelopment of vacant property to improve the quality of place within Indiana communities” and noted that any redevelopment tax credits certified above $7 million have to be repaid to the IEDC.
In August 2018, ITP II put out its last five-speed transmission after 15 years of production. FCA shuttered most of the 600,000-square-foot facility after that.
The IEDC also said Duke Energy has OK’d incentives to offset energy costs for FCA’s new plans.
