Kokomo’s bus drivers will receive pay raises and other benefits, but most will not be classified as full-time employees.
The Kokomo Common Council unanimously approved the three-year union contract for the nearly 40 CityLine Trolley and Spirit of Kokomo drivers at the council’s regular meeting Monday.
Last October, the city’s Board of Public Works and Safety gave the OK for the bus drivers to join the American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Local 2185. That kickstarted the collective bargaining process, which ended roughly two weeks ago after the employees voted to ratify the contract.
Under the contract, which is modeled off the current contract with city employees with slight personalized tweaks, bus drivers will receive a 3% pay increase in 2021 and a 2% pay increase in 2022. Drivers will also receive 24 hours of personal paid time off, a work shirt and reflective jacket for increased safety and two paid holidays on Christmas and Thanksgiving.
Also, drivers will be able to have their cellphone on them while working, though they are to not use them while on the bus and driving.
The increased benefits will cost the city an estimated $61,500 in 2021 and an additional increase of $48,000 in 2022, according to a study done by City Controller Wes Reed.
Notably, most drivers will still be classified as part-time workers. When the drivers first announced their desire to join the local AFSCME, many drivers said a major factor for doing the union effort was to be classified as full-time employees, which would open the door for even more benefits.
But the city held firm at keeping most drivers as part time, citing the increased financial burden it would bring upon the city.
In the end, drivers were overall happy with the contract, voting overwhelmingly to approve it, local AFSCME representatives told the council Monday.
The CityLine Trolley program is Kokomo’s free public fixed-route busing system, while the Spirit of Kokomo is “a para-transit service for those that are disabled or over the age of 60,” according to the city’s website.
Isolation center
Howard County’s COVID-19 isolation center for the area’s homeless population who have symptoms or test positive for COVID-19 will be staffed 24/7, Commissioner Paul Wyman told the council after a resident who lives near the building at 625 N. Union St., where the center will soon be located, said he had concerns the residents of the center would be coming and going and potentially spread the virus.
While it will not be a police presence, Wyman said the isolation center will be staffed at all times and residents will not be able to leave until their quarantine time is through. Community Howard Regional Health will be providing the nursing for the center, though the nurses will not be one of the 24/7 staff.
“Let’s just keep in mind that these are human beings,” Wyman said. “They’re not much different than you and I, they’re just in a different place in life ... As elected officials we have as much responsibility to them as we do anybody else in our community. This is an incredible opportunity to look after them and make sure they don’t carry the burden of COVID-19 more than anyone else would.”
