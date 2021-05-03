Enjoy dinner and a touch of Southern comedy for a good cause at Kokomo Curtain Call’s rendition of “The Savannah Sipping Society.”
The performance will be 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Elite Banquet and Event Center, 2820 S. Lafountain St., Kokomo. Tickets are $25 and are by reservation only. The show is rated PG-13 for mild language and drinking.
This play is a “laugh-a-minute” comedy telling the story of four, middle-aged Southern women drawn together by an impromptu happy hour. The show unfolds over six months as Randa, Dot, Marlafaye and Jinx bond over their misadventures and determination to get their lives on track, according to a press release from Kokomo Curtain Call.
Directed by Maggie Duncan, the play features local veteran actresses Liz Harper as Jinx, Joyce Bower as Randa, Teresa Hershberger as Dot and Heather Maroney as Marlafaye, according to the release.
Proceeds of the performance will, in part, benefit Curtain Call Theatre for Children and their new Curtain Call Studio, Jeremy Leazenby Bruce, Kokomo Curtain Call executive director, said.
“We are in the process of a Capital Projects Fundraiser to purchase the Curtain Call Studio, our new Black Box Theatre and rehearsal space that we are currently leasing to secure a home for our nonprofit organization to continue to thrive and grow,” he said.
Curtain Call has never had a standalone studio or building as the organization has always shared spaces with community partners including UAW, Kokomo Schools and local churches, Leazenby Bruce said. The campaign’s goal is to raise $100,000 to purchase the building and make renovations as needed for a long-term facility for the theater.
