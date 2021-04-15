Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market will return the first weekend of May, but this season is particularly meaningful as the market enters its 20th season.
In anticipation for KDFM's 20th year, the market launched a 20 Days for 20 Years Campaign. The campaign, which began Tuesday, shares 20 years of the market's history with the community.
"We're going to be sharing 20 years of memories and market history, along with 20 really big reasons that farmers' markets like ours are so important to thriving communities, and we're going to ask you to show your love and support of the KDFM in helping us achieve our goal of getting our community kitchen built," according to a post on KDFM's Facebook page.
The campaign kicked off by emphasizing how supporting KDFM allows startups, growers and makers to take root in the community.
"Markets serve as incubators for startups offering low entry access to growers and makers, access to consumers for market research and networking with other small business peers all of which sets up new businesses for greater success," the post said.
Local businesses Etta's Gooey Goodies, Lucky Lemon Bakery and Petite Patisserie, all of which have brick-and-mortar storefronts, began at KDFM, according to the post.
The market, a nonprofit organization, relies on support of sponsors and the community dollar. As part of the campaign, KDFM asked the community to help them reach specific goals:
- 20 new Market Members, a $150 annual membership that offers deals, discounts, recipes and more
- 20 new Copper Carrot sponsors
- 10 new Market Fans committing up to eight hours a month to volunteer with market operations
To learn more about KDFM and the campaign, visit facebook.com/kokomofarmersmarket, kokomofarmersmarket.com or call 765-210-8235.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.