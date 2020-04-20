When the Kokomo Farmers Market opened its Market Store a little more than a year ago, the goal was to give downtown Kokomo something it didn’t have at the time — a place to buy fresh, local food.
But now with the creation of an online store and delivery service, people who don’t live in the downtown area can easily access fresh, local food, all without leaving their home.
The market launched its online Market Store in late March, allowing anyone in Howard County to order meat, produce and other food items that the market usually sells at its in-person market and brick and mortar store and have it delivered at their doorstep for a $4 delivery fee; the fee is $8 if one lives in neighboring counties.
The online store offers beef and pork from A&M farms, Bent Arrow Acres and Betsy’s Kitchen and Farm, sourdough bread from Kokomo’s own Stoney’s Sourdough Pizza Co., apple juice from Doud Orchard, locally made jam and honey, popcorn, milk and much more.
Delivery is every Tuesday and Friday. If one wants their food to be delivered on either of those days, orders must be in before 8 p.m. the night before.
The idea of starting an online store began in January, farmers’ market manager Adrienne Akers Partlow said, but it was pushed off.
But with the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily shuttering the market’s brick and mortar store and cafe at 119 W. Sycamore St., Akers Partlow thought there was no better time than now to launch the online store.
And so far, it’s been a success.
“As we’ve transitioned to online, we’ve been finding new customers,” Akers Partlow said. “That’s been really a fun thing to see. We thought we might just be able to maintain what we’re doing, but we’ve already been able to grow a little bit once we’ve opened the online store.”
The idea for a brick and mortar grocery store was brought to Akers Partlow by Susan Alexander, manager of downtown initiatives and a farmers’ market board member. Alexander was one of many who saw a need for a downtown grocery store.
Akers Partlow ultimately agreed, and set to work to figure out what worked for vendors and customers alike. In addition to discussing the logistics with the vendors that would have to supply the store, she surveyed the market’s regular customers and organized pop-up markets to see if people would actually support a grocer downtown.
In November of 2018, the farmers’ market opened the Winter General Store inside The Bind Cafe as a trial run to see if something like The Market Store would be viable.
The answer was an astounding “yes,” and in early April the farmers’ market opened The Market Store, which is open year-round.
“I’m really excited about the number of folks that we’ve been able to provide access to fresh, locally grown food over this year and how we’ve been able to connect the local growers to our community throughout the year, not just in the summer,” Alexander said. “That was really the whole point.”
A year later and with revenues and its customer base growing, Akers Partlow believes she made the right decision.
“I have not for five minutes doubted that we did the right thing,” she said. “Our vendors have been able to benefit from it. I think our community has really benefited from it.”
The Kokomo Farmers’ Market online store can be accessed at shoplocal.kokomofarmersmarket.com/wordpress/index.php/shop/.
