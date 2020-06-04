The Kokomo Farmers’ Market will celebrate its Opening Day for the season this weekend, with some new vendors and some seasoned veterans bringing new wares.
The market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Mulberry and Washington streets. 9-9:30 will be reserved for elderly and immunocompromised shoppers.
There are 25 vendors signed up for Opening Day, which is consistent to about how many booths are open during a market season, Adrienne Akers, manager of the Kokomo Farmers’ Market, said. New vendors include Marcela’s Cakes and new wares include cheese made by Brubaker Produce.
“We’re excited to have cheese this season, that’s something we always wanted to have,” she said. “Brubaker Produce found a local, certified cheesemaker and they’re going to be able to co-op their product. That’s really an exciting thing.”
From bakers to crafters to organic hemp products, Akers said there’s no shortage of variety at the market. Betsy’s Kitchen, a well-liked vendor, has purchased a trailer and will be cooking out of it, allowing for some more menu items.
“Anything you’d want to find at a farmers market, you’re going to be able to find at ours this season,” she said.
Akers said that she’s looking forward to the market, and is grateful to the regular vendors, especially after last season.
“Last season was a major challenge for all of us,” she said. “Weather was bad, we just really struggled to keep morale up last season with some of the outside factors that were causing us so many issues. We’re just really glad to have so many folks returning and have them hang out with us again.”
Some things will be different, to fall within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. There won’t be live music, demos or Little Sprouts for the first few weeks. There will be one entrance and exit, arrows to direct traffic, and the aisles will be widened to keep a safer distance. Patrons are asked to not touch what they’re not planning to buy.
“All of our vendors will be wearing masks and we ask that our patrons do as well,” she said. “We’re not going to kick anyone out for not having one, but we really do appreciate it.”
As time goes on, the restrictions will decrease, Akers said. Akers has managed the market for six seasons, and she said every season comes with unique challenges.
“This one really takes the cake, all things considered .... “ she said. “I’m just so glad we have so many strong vendors who are excited to come back with us, excited to see their customers. And we are so, so thankful for how many people have been able to support us.”
