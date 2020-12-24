In 1920, Orlando Somers gifted the city of Kokomo a piece of land near his home on Jefferson Street, and the city turned it into Somers Park. Now, 100 years later, the city is in the process of gifting ownership of the park to Center Township.
The township’s board last Thursday passed a motion on a 2-1 vote to accept the deed to the park, once a resolution between the city and township is drafted, board member Steve Geiselman said. A formal resolution is expected to be voted on at the board’s Jan. 5 meeting.The city’s Board of Public Works approved the transfer at its Wednesday meeting.
Township Trustee Robert Lee told the Tribune the township has had its eyes set on the park for some time now.
Located at the intersection of Jefferson and North Delphos streets, the park features two playgrounds, a basketball court, a picnic table, pavilion and a hill that can be used for sledding in the winter. Somers’ old house, 909 E. Jefferson St., is still standing and is located just west of the park.
While the township plans on investing into the park, exact plans are currently undeveloped and vague.
Lee said the township will seek the opinions of the neighborhood on future development, but stressed that no new sports fields, lighting or other amenities that would negatively “disrupt quality of life” for the neighborhood would be added.
“It’s something we can do and it’s right,” Lee said. “It’s centrally located ... and it shows the diversity of services from the township.”
The park, named after Civil War veteran Orlando Somers, was gifted to the city in 1920 by Somers a year before his death.
Born in Henry County on Jan. 24, 1843, Somers and his family moved to Howard County in September of 1852. Somer’s father opened the county’s first schoolhouse on Sycamore Street that same year, with his brother Charles teaching.
Somers and his four other brothers enlisted in the Union Army in August of 1861. Somers served as a private in the 39th Indiana Infantry Regiment and fought in a handful of battles, including the battles of Shiloh, Perryville, Stone’s Rivers and Chickamauga.
In 1863, the 39th Indiana Infantry Regiment was retired and changed to the 8th Indiana Cavalry until 1865 at the end of the war.
After being discharged, Somers returned home to Greentown. His health was so bad after the war he was unable to do manual labor.
After receiving his teacher’s license, Somers moved to Kokomo in 1870 and spent three years as a public school teacher at Kokomo schools, before serving as the superintendent of schools of Howard County in 1874.
In later years, Somers was appointed as the city’s postmaster, served stints as a deputy sheriff, farmed land in northeast Howard County, served a term as a county commissioner and even was elected to the General Assembly in 1898 as a representative for Howard, Miami, Grant, Huntington and Wabash counties.
Most notably, however, was his appointment in 1916 as the commander in chief of the Grand Army of the Republic, a fraternal organization for veterans of the Civil War, a position he held until 1917.
He died at age 78 on Wednesday, June 8, 1921, at his home.
