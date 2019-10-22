A billion-dollar industry has become an extracurricular activity for Kokomo High School students.
As part of the school’s first esports team, which falls under the Indiana High School Esports Network, students will compete against 12 other schools in video games.
Currently the KHS team is focused on competing in three different video game titles: “League of Legends,” “Rocket League” and “Super Smash Brothers Ultimate.”
According to coach and social studies teacher Matt Myers, the team formed as an offshoot of the school’s gaming club. Myers was quick to jump on board with the idea due a long history of loving video games, which he stills plays to this day.
Not only is esports something the students enjoy, but Myers added that there are members of the team good enough to earn scholarships.
Each week there are team practices where the students discuss strategy as well as work on skills to guide players to higher levels.
Myers described what esports is all about and how they share similar principles with traditional sports.
“You’re trying to get better, you’re competing, you’re trying to win and you’re trying to grow as a person,” he said.
Junior Chris Russeau serves as the captain for the League of Legends group. Players of the game face off on two teams of five and compete with the objective of destroying the other team’s base. Russeau decided to join the esports team because he already played “League of Legends” and thought it was a good way to practice while also getting to help others who want to play.
Russeau doesn’t buy into the idea of esports not being a real sport.
“Lots of people end up thinking that to have a real sport you have to have a lot of physical factors and be more oriented toward movement and alleged cooperation. … I would have to say esports is a sport because physical actions are still involved,” Russeau said. “They typically involve a lot more reaction time-based [movements] instead of massive movement and hauling as much force as you can.”
“Smash Brothers” captain Skyler Ridenour has been playing since the second game in the series, “Super Smash Brothers Melee.” In this game multiple players face off in combat using classic Nintendo characters such as Mario and Pikachu against each other.
The esports team has given him a chance to connect.
“When I’m playing alone or with friends online I don’t get that face-to-face that I used to back in the day when I would invite friends over and play,” he said. “The ability to play online is really amazing, but it also takes away that personal feeling with other people.”
Freshman Cameron Harris was honored to be selected as the captain for “Rocket League.” He started playing the game after his dad introduced him to it two years ago. He described the game as soccer but using cars. In the first “Rocket League” competition of the season Harris scored 13 goals in four games.
The experience of joining the team is something Harris was surprised by.
“I didn’t think it would honestly happen,” he said. “I haven’t really seen many schools that have esports so I didn’t really think it was a thing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.