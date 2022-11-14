There’s a tinge of the holiday season in the air following a weekend temperature shift and some Saturday morning snowfall.
However, if that Christmas feeling hasn’t set in yet, visit Kokomo High School this week where students will perform the musical adaptation of “Elf.”
“Elf: The Musical” opens Wednesday, with another showing Thursday.
“If someone’s looking for a good Christmas hug, as Buddy would say, we have a good one to kickoff the Christmas season,” said Randi Weeks, high school drama director.
The musical, like it’s movie counterpart, follows the story of Buddy the Elf, a human raised by Santa’s elves who travels to New York City to meet his biological father.
J’Lan Stewart stars as Buddy, the bubbly and happy-go-lucky elf. Stewart was hoping to either play Buddy or his dad Walter Hobbs.
The lead role turned out to be a good fit for the senior.
“This character brings out a lot of true me,” Stewart said. “I’m a cheery, outgoing person.”
Stewart is on stage for nearly the entire show.
“Being annoying to the other characters (is my favorite part),” he said.
Buddy’s dad, Walter, is on Santa’s naughty list when the two first meet. He doesn’t believe in Santa Claus.
Talon Hawkins plays Walter. It’s a change of pace for the KHS student who, in his own words, often plays a “goofy little guy.”
“I like being in the antagonistic role,” Hawkins said.
Stewart’s character strives to help his biological family remember the true meaning of Christmas.
“It relates to reality because some people don’t have that Christmas spirit,” Stewart said.
“I think Buddy is that person we all need,” added Noelle Duncan, who plays Emily Hobbs, wife of Walter.
The show has also given Duncan an opportunity to stretch her talents.
“When I got this role, I was excited to get into it,” she said. “I’ve never played the motherly (role).”
Rounding out the main cast is Nora Marden, who plays Jovie, Buddy’s love interest.
Marden said Jovie, a department store worker, is a relatable character. When she meets Buddy, she is alone and only has her work.
“He really helps transform her,” Marden said.
“Elf” features a live orchestra and choir, both of which include Kokomo students. In total, about 100 students are part of the show.
“It comes to life,” Marden said. “That magic comes to life.”
Duncan said audience members can expect musical numbers, but there’s more acting compared to last spring’s show “Little Shop of Horrors.”
All of the students agreed the cast and their roles fit the show really well.
“I don’t know if I’m ready for it to be over, but I’m excited,” Duncan said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.