Meet Spot! This adorable canine is 5 years old and he has already been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Spot is friendly, loving and calm. He enjoys playtime and going for walks. He adores to spend time with his humans but he is definitely a lady’s man. He prefers female dogs and is more comfortable around women. However, he will do fine around men but will need extra time to warm up to them. Anyone interested in adopting Spot may fill out an adoption application at https://form.jotform.com/211295814242048. Once the application is approved, the humane society will contact you to set up an appointment.