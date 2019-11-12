A Kokomo man is in good condition after being rescued early Tuesday morning from a creek near his residence in the Waters Edge subdivision.
According to a Kokomo Police Department press release, the 79-year-old had gone outside to look for his missing dog around 12:45 a.m., and his wife notified police when the man failed to return home about an hour later.
The weather was very cold with drifting snow at the time police were notified and began to search the area, the release stated.
The release went on to state that K9 Officer Ryan Shuey and his dog, Danny, were able to track the man to a nearby creek.
Three other officers on scene — Sgt. Travis Williams, officers Richie Sears and Greg Smith — were then able to rescue the man, who was still conscious at the time.
The man was eventually transported to an area hospital for treatment due to his exposure to the elements, and the release is unclear whether he has been released at this time.
Police are also still looking for the dog involved in the incident, described as a black and slightly gray female poodle.
If anyone has any information on the location of that canine, contact the KPD at 765-459-5101.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.