A public event will be held this week to honor the late Jimmy Rayl, a Kokomo High School basketball legend who won the 1959 Indiana Mr. Basketball award before going on to star at Indiana University and later played for the Indiana Pacers.
A media release distributed by city officials said the ceremony, scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, will feature several speakers and “announce the honorary renaming of a Kokomo street to ‘Jimmy Rayl Boulevard.’”
The event will be held at Memorial Gymnasium, at Gate 8. Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore will read and present a proclamation to Rayl’s wife, Nancy Rayl, after which the Rayl family will unveil a seven-foot-wide street sign.
Speakers will include members of the Rayl family; Indiana High School Athletic Association Assistant Commissioner Chris Kauffman; Indiana University Assistant Athletic Director Mark Deal; former Indiana Pacer Jerry Harkness, who played with Rayl; and someone the city describes as “a former Indiana high school All-Star who currently coaches a men’s basketball team.”
Rayl died in January 2019 at the age of 77.
Nicknamed “The Splendid Splinter,” Rayl won Mr. Basketball in 1959 after scoring more than 29 points per game in his senior campaign. He led Kokomo to the state championship game and earned the Trester Mental Attitude Award.
A great long-range shooter, he finished his high school career with 1,632 points. And that came before the 3-point line, which was not implemented until 1987. He finished as a two-time North Central Conference scoring leader.
Rayl, wrote Pacers.com writer Mark Montieth, “was one of the greatest long-range shooters of his era, a threat from beyond 30 feet more than two decades before the introduction of the 3-point shot. He also was one of the skinniest, weighing just 145 pounds as a 6-foot-3 guard at Indiana University.”
That IU career would start after Rayl sat out his freshman season – an NCAA rule at the time – before going on to play three seasons in Bloomington.
Rayl was named All-Big Ten and All-American in 1962 and again in 1963, and he established an IU and then-Big Ten record when he scored 56 points in a game against Minnesota in 1962. He matched the feat in a game against Michigan State the next year.
Rayl, inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 1989, finished his celebrated college career with 1,401 points.
By then, Rayl was beloved throughout Indiana, and he would fittingly go on to play one full season and one partial season with the Indiana Pacers, including the team’s inaugural season in the American Basketball Association.
Rayl averaged 12 points during the inaugural year, 1967-1968, and had a high game of 32 points. According to Montieth, Rayl scored 30 points or more three times in the final month and would be voted Most Popular Player by Pacers fans at the end of the season.
Later in life, Rayl was given numerous accolades. He was named to the IU All-Century team in 2000 (one of 15 players), as well the Associated Press’s All-Century High School Team in 2010, which coincided with the 100th year of the state tournament. He also was part of the Howard County Sports Hall of Fame’s inaugural class.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.