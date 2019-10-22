Nobody was hurt during a lengthy standoff Saturday night between the Howard County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and a Muncie man who barricaded himself and his 17-month-old daughter inside a residence in the 8800 block of West 150 South.
The incident initially began a little after 9 p.m. when police located an abandoned Jeep in a ditch near the area of 820 West and 100 South, a probable cause affidavit indicated.
It was around that same time that the vehicle’s owner, later identified as Matthew Edward Waters, 39, drove away from the scene in a different vehicle, causing a short pursuit, the affidavit noted.
The affidavit also indicated that Waters then led police to the residence, got out of his vehicle, grabbed his daughter from inside that vehicle and then ran toward the residence.
Court records stated that the deputy on scene attempted at that time to discharge his Taser at Waters, but the attempt was unsuccessful, and Waters ended up locking himself and the toddler inside the house.
For more than five hours, deputies with the Howard County Sheriff’s Department and the county’s SWAT team attempted to negotiate with Waters, the affidavit noted, even throwing in a cellular phone through a broken window so that the two sides could communicate.
According to family members, Waters also had access to several guns while inside the residence, but court records did not indicate whether he ever possessed them during the standoff.
The affidavit also has a police log of several events that took place during the standoff, including when Waters held his daughter up in the broken window to show law enforcement that she was alright and even when Waters requested a cigarette.
Waters eventually surrendered without further incident around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, and his daughter was handed off to law enforcement before being reunited with her mother.
He is now facing Level 6 felony charges of resisting law enforcement and neglect of a dependent, as well as a misdemeanor charge of resisting law enforcement.
Waters is currently being held at the Howard County Jail on $10,000 cash bond, with 10% permitted. His initial hearing in Howard Circuit Court has not yet been set.
