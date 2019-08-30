A Kokomo man whom police say raped an adult relative repeatedly for months is now under arrest and currently being held at the Howard County jail on no bond.
Ray M. Jackson Jr. was arrested Thursday on a felony count each of rape and incest after the adult relative told police she was forced to have intercourse several times with Jackson from March 2019 to July 2019 at his residence in the 1200 block of North Union Street, according to a probable cause affidavit filed through the Howard County Prosecutor’s office.
Court records indicated that during each alleged incident, Jackson would command the woman into his bedroom, instruct her to take off her clothes and then lie down on the bed as he had sexual intercourse with her.
During a police interview, the woman said she repeatedly told Jackson “no” during each incident, and she did not tell anyone about what was happening because she was worried about consequences of him finding out, the affidavit indicated.
Jackson has been on the Indiana Sex and Violent Offender Registry since he was convicted of sexual misconduct with a minor in February 2003.
According to state records, he served one year in the Indiana Department of Correction and two years were suspended to probation in that case.
Jackson is due in court on these new charges at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, in Howard Circuit Court.
