TIPTON - A Kokomo man missed a stop sign in rural Tipton County early Saturday morning and struck a tree, Indiana State Police reported Sunday. Harley Mayhew, 40, of Kokomo died in the crash.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Tony Slocum reports Mayhew was driving a 2007 Chevy Tahoe northbound on Tipton County Road 1125 West, approaching a stop sign at 50 North. A preliminary crash investigation by Senior Trooper A.J. Coffee shows the Tahoe didn't stop, drove straight into a yard and crashed head-on into a tree at about 12:50 a.m. Saturday.
Tipton County Sheriff's officers, the first on the scene, took life-saving measures, including a defibrillator, Slocom reports, to no avail. Mayhew was not wearing a seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation.
