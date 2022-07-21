Mike Kelly pondered the question.
“How do you eat a pizza that fast?”
Kelly, of Kokomo, had just won the annual pizza eating competition at Oscar’s Pizza. He ate a large cheese pizza faster than eight other contestants, clocking in sometime after the 9-minute mark.
It’s a tricky question for a good competitive eater. One doesn’t want to give away any secrets.
What might have given Kelly the edge over Billy Cardwell, who came in a close second, was that he let some of his crusts soak in water while he ate.
The struggle was evident on Kelly’s face as he got down to his final slice and crusts. The last few bites were nothing more than soggy bread and greasy water.
“It gets goopy, but it also makes you want to throw up,” Kelly said.
He might have, maybe, almost thrown up, but he persevered.
For his triumphs, Kelly received four VIP tickets to next Saturday’s Brews on Buckeye.
“I’ve always been good at eating,” he said. “It’s a necessity.”
The crusts are a notorious hurdle. Plenty of contestants have cruised through most of their cheese pizza only to watch victory slip through their hands.
Just ask Paul Wyman.
Wyman was one of Thursday night’s participants. He put up a fight, but said at about slice six is when it set in — the moment when one realizes they’re speed eating an entire pizza. And like many before him, Wyman said it was the crust that inevitably slowed him down.
Contestants chatted as they waited for their pizzas to arrive, hot and fresh. One man sipped a Miller Lite. Most of them had family and their children cheering them on.
Kelly sat in front of his pizza. Calm. Locked in.
He won the contest two years ago and wanted to do it last year, but couldn’t make the event.
Kelly’s mom was sure to say her son was the favorite, the pick to win it.
It’s not just a proud mom boasting, either. Kelly can hold his own in just about any eating competition.
Kelly participated in a pizza eating competition in Flora recently.
“I don’t even like pizza that much,” he said.
Name an eating contest in Kokomo, and Kelly’s likely done it. Just don’t ask him to do a butter beans challenge. That’s about the only food he won’t eat.
He won a spicy-sandwich competition at the former Tin Man. The sandwich was reportedly very hot, but it only took Kelly a couple minutes.
“I eat hot stuff all the time,” he said.
He might have asked for another one, too.
Kelly has completed Wings Etc.’s Wall of Flame challenge multiple times.
He’d like to do a contest for birria tacos, if he ever comes across one.
There’s some debate among those who do these sorts of competitions: come hungry or eat during the day?
Kelly said he ate one gas station chicken strip and sipped water and coffee throughout the day. He read on the internet that if you don’t eat during the day the stomach won’t expand to accommodate all the food.
Kelly can’t argue with the results.
