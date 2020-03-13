Mosean Wilson walked onto the “American Idol” auditions with a Casio keyboard over his shoulder and sat down. Celebrity judge Lionel Richie joked that he could finally see Wilson’s face.
“At first I thought you were a Casio head,” he said.
Once Wilson started to sing his original song, “Slip Away,” the jovial atmosphere soon broke to serious. Richie and his fellow judges, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, nodded to the synthetic and jazzy tunes.
“Don’t you know I hung my head and cried,” he sang. “’Cause I know your love had slipped away.”
Wilson, a Springfield, Illinois native and recent Kokomo transplant, wowed the judges of the ABC TV show, “American Idol.” The musical talent contest show runs weekly at 8 p.m. on Sundays and Mondays.
In a phone interview Thursday, the singer-songwriter said the audition was surreal, feeling a mix nerves and being starstruck by judges and fellow talent.
Before he played, he told judges a little bit about his life. Wilson’s life has been difficult as an only child with a father who struggled with mental illness.
“It was tough,” he said during the audition. “I was an only child so no one really showed me too much or anything. My dad ran the streets and he died last year of a drug overdose.”
Despite the trials Wilson has faced, his outlook on difficult times was positive.
“It’s been a rocky road sometimes but it is what you make it,” he said. “The Lord will not put anything on you that you cannot bear. That’s one thing that I believe.”
Richie commended the Springfield, Illinois native on his tenacity.
“Not many people go through that kind of experience and show up on ‘American Idol,’ that means you fought your way to this point right here,” he said.
After Wilson performed, the judges were emotional. Bryan said Wilson is “what it’s all about,” and he’s “doing it perfectly.” Eventually, all of the judges were moved to tears.
“To have all three judges cry, that’s love,” he said. “It was marvelous.”
Wilson said he’s been singing his whole life, with his mother introducing him to instruments at the age of 2 or 3. Now Wilson plays keyboard, saxophone, bass saxophone, trumpet and bass guitar.
His signature sound came from listening to older music, particularly soul music.
“Tyrone Davis, Johnny Taylor, BB King,” he said. “It’s always been within me, since I was 2 or 3 .... I grew up singing in the church, all my relatives were always in music. Music helped with all types of emotions, it can be so special,” he said.
Wilson said he already filmed for part of the “American Idol” season and is waiting to hear if he will go back. He said he doesn’t know when he’ll get the news. In the meantime, Wilson is working on finding more ways to make music.
During the audition, Perry told him that he was worthy of backing.
“You have an incredible voice and I’m really moved by it,” Perry said. “I don’t think you’ve ever had the people who want to invest in you the way we want to invest in you.”
Wilson said he wanted to give young men growing up in similar situations assurance that they are strong, and worthy of backing as well.
“Keep your head up and have faith in God,” he said. “Don’t ever back down. Everyone has dreams and those dreams can be pursued. God has a plan for everybody.”
