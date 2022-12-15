Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore is hoping to keep the current number of Kokomo mayors at 35.
Moore, amongst friends, family and other local Republicans at Elite Banquet & Conference Center, announced Thursday he is seeking a second term as mayor of Kokomo.
“I have great support at home, the office and the community, so it’s my honor to continue to lead, and it’s my desire, with your help and support, to hopefully be given an incredible opportunity at a second term,” Moore said.
Moore, who was elected by local voters as mayor in a landslide and record-breaking election a little more than three years ago, has made it a priority the last three years to increase the number of city police officers and firefighters and their pay, acquire land for an industrial park to bolster economic development and maintain and grow the city’s quality of life amenities.
A campaign announcement video shown at Thursday’s event highlighted those priorities and achievements, including attracting the $2.5 billion EV battery plant investment from Stellantis and Samsung SDI. Also included was the Kokomo StrongER Forgivable Loan Program, which allowed for 200 local businesses to receive up to $5,000 over a five-month period to help pay for rent/mortgage, utilities, insurance, inventory and other business-related expenses at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“During the past three years, we’ve worked hard to create strong, forward-thinking programs designed to improve the quality of life for all citizens and push Kokomo onward to a bright future,” Moore said during a campaign announcement video.
Moore said in an interview after his announcement speech that he, if reelected to a second term, will continue to focus on those priorities that got him elected in 2019.
That means getting the staffing number at both the police and fire departments closer to around 100, the administration’s goal.
When Moore took office in 2020, staffing at both of the public safety departments were in the low 80s. Now, staffing at both sits at around 90.
With more officers, Moore said, the Kokomo Police Department could go back to focusing on more “neighborhood policing” and have time to complete more specialized training.
Further increasing the employee numbers at the Kokomo Fire Department would not only mean better staffing of the city’s fire trucks and saving on overtime costs but would also move the city closer to possibly reestablishing the city-operated ambulance service that was shuttered under the previous Greg Goodnight administration.
Additionally, the mayor said he would like to entice more new housing to accommodate workers of the EV battery plant and complementary businesses to not only work in Kokomo but live there as well; redevelop the former Warren’s Auto Salvage property and the surrounding area; and secure land for a city industrial park.
“We’ve got a lot of great things still to accomplish, and I’m ready to roll,” Moore said.
No person other than Moore has publicly announced their intention to run for mayor. Officially, candidacy filing for May’s primary election begins Jan.4.
In addition to the mayor’s race, city residents will also choose their City Council representative as all nine Kokomo City Council seats will be on the ballot next year.
Three years ago, Howard County Republicans took control of all nine seats. Next year, they will be looking to maintain their control of the city’s legislative arm, and momentum is on the party’s side.
Since the 2019 municipal elections, the local Republicans have only tightened their control of local government. Not only has the party and its candidates maintained seats they currently hold but have also won the one seat on the Howard County Council that has been historically Democratic but has also taken full control of the the Center Township Board and Center Township Assessor position from Democrats.
