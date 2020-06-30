Kokomo City Hall

Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore will give his first State of the City speech this week.

The speech will be 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, in the Kokomo City Council Chambers on the first floor of City Hall, 100 S. Union St., according to a city press release. Due to the pandemic, the speech will be livestreamed on the city's Facebook page and on KGOV2.com and will not be open to the general public.

Wednesday's State of the City will be Moore's first as mayor.

