PACIFIC OCEAN – Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Jerae Malone, from Kokomo, disconnects the engine of an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Golden Warriors” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 87, in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) on Jan. 23. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific.
U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Olympia O. McCoy
Kokomo native on deployment in Indo-Pacific
