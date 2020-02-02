PACIFIC OCEAN – Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Jerae Malone, from Kokomo, disconnects the engine of an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Golden Warriors” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 87, in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) on Jan. 23. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific.