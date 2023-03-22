A Kokomo native is set to take over the head leadership position of one of the largest unions in the United States.
As of Tuesday, reformer Shawn Fain has a 505 vote lead, 69,386 to 68,881, over Ray Curry in the United Auto Workers’ runoff election with fewer than 600 ballots left to be verified, according to unofficial results published by the UAW Monitor.
The independent Monitor has yet to officially declare a winner in the runoff election for UAW president despite vote counting beginning three weeks ago. The runoff occurred as neither Fain nor Curry received more than 50% of the vote in December election.
The delay is chalked up to the Monitor working to verify “the eligibility status of the individuals who voted these challenged ballots.” Its website says the Monitor will “reconvene the vote count again” but does not say when the final vote total is expected to be certified.
That hasn’t stopped Fain and the UAW Members United slate to declare Fain’s victory as “nearly certain.”
“By now, the writing is on the wall: change is coming to the UAW,” Fain said in a statement. “Let’s count every vote and get to work on putting the membership back in the driver’s seat of our union. We’re pressing the Monitor to resolve the remaining challenged ballots as quickly as possible. You, the members, have already made history in this election, and we’re just getting started. It’s a new day in the UAW.”
Curry, the current president of the UAW, and his team lodged a protest last Thursday, alleging there are “numerous issues,” including members not receiving ballots, that “affect the integrity of the election and its outcome” and called for a redo of the runoff election.
The Monitor rejected that demand the next day, stating there was “no basis for such extraordinary action.”
Fain’s victory would be historic in two ways — he would be the first ever directly elected UAW president and would mark an end of 77 consecutive years of rule by the Administration Caucus, which was founded by Walter Reuther and has run the union since 1946.
Until this year, the leaders of the UAW had always been chosen by delegates to a convention rather than by rank-and-file union members. But in the aftermath of a bribery-and-embezzlement scandal involving union officials, members voted to hold a direct election this time.
Fain, and the rest of the UAW Members United slate, have run on an anti-corruption platform and have promised an end to concessions and the maligned two-tier wage system the union previously agreed to with the Big Three automakers, GM, Ford and Stellantis.
UAW Members United were victorious in all the elections they contested, according to unofficial results. Reformers, most part of UAW Members United, now hold a majority of the International Executive Board, giving them control of the direction of the union of some 400,000 active members.
However, turnout was low. Out of the approximately 1 million ballots issued — retirees were also given the option to vote — only some 142,000 ballots were returned.
The election comes just months before the UAW is set to negotiate a new contract with GM, Ford and Stellantis. In a March 17 interview with In These Times, Fain said he wants wage increases, the elimination of the wage tiers, the reinstatement of cost-of-living adjustments, stronger job security language and more help for retirees in the new contract.
“The frustrating part to me is that while the corporations have enjoyed the spoils of these record profits for over a decade, a majority of our members haven’t kept up,” he told the left-leaning magazine. “We have to end tiers — that’s a top priority going forward. We cannot survive as a union with multiple classes of workers performing the same work. That’s not what a union is about. Everybody’s got to have an equal stake.”
Fain first joined the UAW in 1994 as an electrician at the Chrysler (now Stellantis) Kokomo Casting Plant. He has served five terms as a Skilled Trades Committeeperson and Shop Chair at Local 1166 and for 10 years as a UAW International representative.
Fain currently lives in Michigan. He grew up in Kokomo and was active at both Local 1166 and in the community, having previously served on the Kokomo Plan Commission, the Howard County Board of Health and the Kokomo Board of Aviation Commissioners. He also unsuccessfully ran for Kokomo School Board and Howard County Council. He is the son of the late Roger Fain, a former Kokomo police chief.
According to the Monitor’s unofficial results, Fain overwhelmingly received more votes than Curry at Local 1166, garnering 505 votes to Curry’s 85.
Fain also performed similarly well with Local 685, receiving 2,501 votes to Curry’s 333, Local 292, receiving 490 votes to Curry’s 260 and Local 1302, receiving 119 votes to Curry’s 36.
