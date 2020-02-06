It will be a homecoming of sorts when a Kokomo native will be on hand for a special screening of a movie at the State Theatre Friday night for which he wrote the original musical score.
A 1999 graduate of Kokomo High School, Greg Bennett got his first film credit on “Tennessee Gothic,” a feature-length motion picture written and directed by Jeff Wedding and adapted from the short story “American Gothic” by Ray Russell.
The film will be presented at the State Theatre on Friday night at 8 p.m., followed by a Q&A with Wedding and Bennett, actor Harry Walker and producer Katie Groshong.
The film is unrated, but ages 17 and older are strongly suggested because of sexual situations, language and violence.
“Tennessee Gothic” tells the story of Sylvia, a beautiful young girl seeking shelter after a brutal attack. Sylvia is invited to stay on a farm with a dim-witted widower, Paul, and his teenage son, Caleb. Sylvia soon demonstrates it’s much more than shelter she is after.
“They decide to let Sylvia stay because she kind of has nowhere to go,” Bennett said. “She has this mysterious past and it kind of evolves from there. You get the hint that maybe there’s something not quite right about her and it kind of builds up from there.
“It’s really a fun movie, though, and I think the misconception people get when I say ‘it’s a horror film’ is that they think it’s just all scary, but it’s almost like ‘Evil Dead 2.’ There are just as many laughs as there are scary moments.”
Before meeting Wedding, Bennett said that he had dabbled in music, but it was more as a hobby.
“Before I met Jeff, I couldn’t even play a G-chord on guitar,” Bennett said. “And then, I ended up staying with him for a while, and I bought a guitar. I was watching these YouTube videos and he had to suffer through a lot of my practicing. I guess I got to the point where he was as confident in asking me to score his movie. He had a lot more faith in me than I did in the beginning.”
“I used everything I could get my hands on,” said Bennett.
He said that some of the instruments he used include a mandolin, guitar, bass guitar and a lot of synthesizers. “I wanted to experiment a lot, so I looked up what new, weird things were going on with electronics and stuff. I found this thing called an e-bow — it has these electro-magnets that vibrate the string of a guitar and you can kind of manipulate it — and I found one on Craigslist really cheap. I drove over to the shadiest house I had ever seen and met this guy in a parking lot.”
“Just the process of writing it was almost as fun as the movie itself,” Bennett continued. “Pretty much, I had the freedom of any idea to run with it, but he would also give me very specific clues as to what he wanted. He already had it all in his head, I would write something, send it to him and he would say, ‘Alright, we’re getting close.’”
Bennett said that they had originally intended to show the film at the Kokomo Theater but it was cost prohibitive.
“I know Matt [Swisher] from next door [at The Record Farm], and I wasn’t really sure what they were doing with [the State Theatre],” Bennett said. “When I found out we could do movies here, I thought, ‘well we have to do it here because this is so much more our style.’ We like the classic cinema and just the feel of this place. It’s just a really cool place to have a movie showing, so you know, it all just worked out really well for us.”
“Tennessee Gothic” was shot on 16 mm film in Viola, Tennessee and premiered on Oct. 15, 2019 at The Belcourt Theatre in Nashville, Tennessee. He said the grittiness of shooting on actual film, instead of modern digital formats, adds a stylistic overtone to the movie.
Bennett wanted to bring the film back home for a screening in part to celebrate the strong arts culture he sees growing in the region.
“I think a lot of people don’t see Kokomo or Logansport as these big creative places, but they really are,” said Bennett. He mentioned shoe designer Chris Francis and musician Doug Showalter who are both from Kokomo and the Record Farm, which has record stores in Logansport and Rochester.
“It’s just really crazy, so I know that there is a following, I know that there is support,” Bennett said. “And more than anything, I’m proud to be able to bring something back to the community.”
Tickets for the screening are $5. There will be merchandise including shirts, DVDs, blu-rays and screen-printed posters on sale in the theatre’s lobby. A digital purchase of the score is also available on Bandcamp.
Bennett added, “We encourage lots of crowd participation too. We want people to cheer and clap and laugh and make an event out of it.”
The movie trailer, along with more information about the the film, is available at www.tennesseegothicmovie.com
