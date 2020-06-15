What started out as a music project ended up being a video series picked up by Amazon Prime Video.
“Canary Currency,” the series, was first released on Amazon on May 16. The series was created by Derek Flager, a Kokomo Native and hip hop artist, and stars Kokomo, Indianapolis and St. Louis actors kCAne MarkCO, James “Ohso” Wright, Christan Taylor, Cedric Tyler, and more, according to an an email from Flager.
Flager, also known as Black_NRC, wanted to make a video that was more like a short film than a music video. The first short film, “Cakin” shows a man, played by MarkCO, who is hunted down by a detective played by Kokomo native Wright. This sparked several music videos that tied to the story, eventually becoming “Canary Currency.” All videos were filmed and directed by Indianapolis native and hip-hop artist Brian Foster and his production company, We R Filmz.
The show is rated TV-MA and is free with an Amazon Prime membership.
