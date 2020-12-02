The return of Kokomo’s Old Fashioned Christmas Parade will have to wait another year.
The parade, scheduled for this Saturday, has been canceled due to gathering limits for special, commercial and seasonal events, according to a press release from the city of Kokomo.
Gov. Eric Holcomb’s latest executive order limited such events to just 50 people. Any special, commercial and seasonal events expected to have more than 50 people in attendance need approval from the local health department, which was not granted.
“With the number of folks milling around, jockeying to get the best position along the route or hanging around to get to see Santa Claus, it could lend itself as an opportunity for someone to make contact (with the virus),” Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore said.
On Wednesday, Howard County reported 106 new positive cases of COVID-19 and one additional death, bringing the county’s total to 78, according to the Indiana Department of Health. As of Wednesday, the county had a seven-day moving average of 81 positive cases a day compared to just 24 a month ago.
The six-block Christmas parade was going to be the city’s first in several decades. It was set to begin at the intersection of Jefferson and Main streets, then proceed south on Main Street to Sycamore Street, turn right onto Buckeye Street and then go north to Jackson Street.
Some 50 organizations and groups signed up to be a part of the parade. That level of interest, Moore said, shows that the community was supportive of the event. He said he plans on holding the parade in 2021.
“The amount of excitement and enthusiasm and interest the committee received while planning for the parade proved that it was something that the community really needs at this time of year, and is something that we’re excited to continue to plan for next year,” Moore said. “it really just proves that the spirit of Christmas is alive and well in Kokomo despite the pandemic.”
