Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 51F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Rain. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 29F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.