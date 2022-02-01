The three Kokomo Police Department officers and former police chief sued in relation to the death of Tavaris McGuire believe a federal judge did not properly consider qualified immunity when she ruled against them in their request for summary judgment.
The lawyer for former Police Chief Robert Baker and three KPD officers — Aaron Tarrh, Jaramie Dodd and Richie Sears — filed a brief in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit last month, arguing that Chief Judge Tanya Walton Pratt of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana erred in her ruling last summer. That's when she deemed the Fourth Amendment claims against Tarrh, Dodd and Sears and the negligence claims against those three and Baker can proceed to a jury trial.
In her ruling, Pratt states that whether or not the three officers adequately responded to the medical needs of McGuire as he was experiencing a drug overdose while in the jail holding cell “is a question of material fact that should be decided by a jury” and not a judge. Pratt ruled that the Fourth Amendment violation claims against Tarrh, Dodd and Sears and the state negligence claims against the officers and Baker could proceed.
The brief filed by the officers, though, argues that Pratt did not consider qualified immunity at all in her ruling denying in part the officers' motion for summary judgment in which they argued that they acted “reasonably” and did not violate McGuire’s Fourth Amendment right to reasonable medical care.
As such, the officers are asking the federal appeals court to reverse the ruling and send it back to Pratt’s court for reconsideration.
“Whether a defendant is entitled to qualified immunity for his actions is a question of law for the judge to decide,” the brief states. “However, the District Court did not consider the application of the facts to the important concept of qualified immunity. … If the District Court had properly reached the qualified immunity analysis, the undisputed evidence demonstrates that Appellants are entitled to qualified immunity.”
Qualified immunity, as defined by Cornell Law School, “protects a government official from lawsuits alleging that the official violated a plaintiff's rights, only allowing suits where officials violated a ‘clearly established’ statutory or constitutional right. When determining whether or not a right was ‘clearly established,’ courts consider whether a hypothetical reasonable official would have known that the defendant’s conduct violated the plaintiff’s rights.”
The lawsuit stems from McGuire’s death on Feb. 4, 2017, inside the St. Vincent Kokomo emergency room as a result of an overdose shortly after being arrested during a traffic stop. An autopsy and toxicology report revealed McGuire had ingested methamphetamine prior to being taken into custody by the KPD officers.
The family of McGuire filed a federal lawsuit in 2018, alleging that officers failed to give McGuire adequate medical care in a timely fashion. The officers, in subsequent court filings over the last four years, have denied any wrongdoing.
According to court documents, a vehicle McGuire was in was pulled over by police at 11:55 p.m. Feb. 3, 2017. McGuire would soon be arrested after police found 11.6 grams of methamphetamine on him, arriving at the Howard County Jail at 12:24 a.m. Feb. 4, 2017. He showed no apparent signs of impairment or distress. Tarrh noticed that McGuire was nervous and shook during the traffic stop.
But at 12:54 a.m., McGuire, according to court documents, began to fidget, and he removed his shirt and leaned over to get a drink of water from the water fountain two minutes later. At 12:58 a.m., McGuire knocked his head on the book-in counter.
The change in McGuire’s behavior, according to court documents, was noticed by jail staff and the arresting officers, and they began to ask McGuire questions to determine “why he was acting so strangely.”
It was then determined by the officers that McGuire needed to go to the hospital. At approximately 1 a.m., Dodd radioed in for an ambulance, which arrived by 1:04 a.m. and paramedics were with McGuire at 1:08 a.m.
Despite life-saving measures, McGuire was pronounced dead at 1:54 a.m. at the hospital. McGuire’s death was determined to be an accidental methamphetamine overdose.
The estate has argued in past court filings that the officers’ decision to call in the ambulance instead of driving McGuire to the hospital, which is just down the street from the Howard County Jail, cost McGuire time in receiving medical care.
But the officers argue in their brief filed last month that McGuire showed no apparent sign of needing medical attention until 12:54 a.m. when he began fan and took off his shirt. Even then, they argue, it wasn’t yet clear what was wrong with McGuire, let alone that he ingested methamphetamine and was overdosing.
“There was no evidence that the officers should have immediately known (when McGuire began fanning his shirt) that McGuire was overdosing,” the brief states. “Considering the officers’ actions during the 5 minutes before the ambulance was called, a delay in calling an ambulance was reasonable.”
The estate has until Feb. 24 to file a reply to the appeal, according to the court docket. A jury trial for the case has been put on hold pending the outcome of the appeal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.