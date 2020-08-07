Kokomo Opalescent Glass has been named one of the Top 20 “bucket list” destinations in the state by the Indiana Office of Tourism Development.
The nation’s oldest art glass company made the list that highlights unique things visitors can only do in Indiana.
“From food to covered bridges, there are so many things that make Indiana unique,” says a release posted on visitindiana.com. “We’ve come up with a list of things to do and see in Indiana that you can’t find anywhere else. Every Hoosier should put these uniquely Indiana attractions on their Bucket List.”
The list was released Tuesday as part of the state’s The20IN20 campaign, which will include 20 lists that include 20 unique tourism destinations in Indiana.
The “Uniquely Indiana” list released Tuesday promotes taking a tour at Kokomo Opalescent Glass, along with visiting other sites on the Indiana Glass Trail.
“Feel the heat as you confront art glass that is hand-ladled and rolled from a 2,500-degree furnace and watch skilled artisans make hand-blown glass creations in the Hot Glass Studio,” the release says.
Kokomo Opalescent Grlass has been in continuous operation at its current location of 1310 S. Market St. since 1888.
Over the years, the company developed a reputation for producing unique, quality items that are unsurpassed in the stained glass trade. Industry giants such as L.C. Tiffany, J&R Lamb and LaFarge are among the prominent names that appear often on the company’s early sales ledger.
Other sites named as “bucket list” destinations include the Garfield Trail in Grant County, Monument Circle in Indianapolis, Wolf Park in Battle Ground, and architectural tours in Columbus.
Two other Kokomo locations have been highlighted by the state’s The20IN20 campaign.
In June, Old Ben and the giant Sycamore Stump made the list of the Top 20 roadside attractions in the state, joining a quirky group of statues, artwork and advertisements that draw visitors from around the U.S. The two attractions are both housed inside a closed pavilion in Highland Park.
