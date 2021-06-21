Take a walk in the past as Kokomo Park Band brings the Big Band Era to Highland Park this week.
Kokomo Park Band takes the Highland Park stage every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. through July 28. This week, the band will recognize swing, jazz and Big Band classics, including Louis Armstrong and Billy Holiday.
The concert will be conducted by Lissa Flemming May, of Indiana University, according to a press release. The program represents five decades of swing and big band jazz. Featured soloists include Gary Wallyn and Cherresa Lawson on vocals.
This family-friendly event will provide coloring materials for children. Refreshments will be provided by the Serving in Love Team from Morning Star Church, according to the release.
Selections include Louis Armstrong’s “Struttin’ with Some Barbecue,” Count Basie’s “Moten Swing” and “Hay Burner,” Tommy Dorsey’s “Marie,” Woody Herman’s “Woodchoppers’ Ball,” Stan Kenton’s “Intermission Riff,” and Buddy Rich’s “Love for Sale.” Also included is and a trombone feature, “Secret Love.” and, in recognitions of women in jazz, an arrangement of Billy Holiday’s “God Bless the Child,” according to the release.
Northwestern School’s Auditorium is the backup location in the event of bad weather. KPB’s concerts are made possible by donations and grant funding. Contributions may be sent to Kokomo Park Band; PO Box 6039; Kokomo, IN 46904-6039. More information can be found at www.kokomoparkband.org and on Facebook.
