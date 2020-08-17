The Kokomo Park Band (KPB) will bring a slice of the Bluffton Free Street Fair to Kokomo this week.
The band will perform its “Street Fair Band” in a free concert at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Highland Park Stage. The show will mimic the festive mood it would bring to the annual Bluffton fair, which was cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The concert will highlight activities at the fair including the opening parade, kiddie carnival, the midway and more, according to a press release from KPB. Selections will include “Bluffton Indiana Street Fair March” written in 1946 by Kokomo trombonist Edward Snuggs, “Them Basses” by G. H. Hiffine, “Americans We” by Henry Filmore, and also “Teddy Bear’s Picnic,” Theme from “SpongeBob SquarePants.”
Additional KPB concerts are scheduled for August 26 and September 5.
To comply with COVID-19 precautions, audience members will be asked to sit at last 6 feet apart and are advised to use face coverings as they enter and leave. For more information, visit www.kokomoparkband.org or call 765-319-8554.
Kokomo Park Band performs “Street Fair Band” this week
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.