After limited performances last year, Kokomo Park Band’s opening performance of its 119th season will be held next week.
The opening performance will be 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the park band stage in Highland Park, 900 W. Deffenbaugh St. The band will have weekly free concerts on Wednesdays through July 28, except for the final show at 7 p.m. Sept. 5.
The program, “Summer Sunshine,” will feature clarinetists Pooja Krishnan and Audrey Wang, winners of the 2020 and 2021 KPB High School Solo Competitions. The Retired Rum-Runners New Orleans-Style Jazz Band will also perform. The concert will be conducted by Jay Gephart, KPB’s artistic director and director of bands at Purdue University, according to a news release.
In the event of inclement weather, concerts will be moved to Northwestern School Auditorium, 400 W. County Road 350 North, according to the release. Information will be posted on facebook.com/kokomoparkband and or by calling 765-319-8554.
