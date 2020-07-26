While the Kokomo Park Band (KPD) has temporarily suspended its full band concert, the music will resume this week.
The Retired Rum-Runners Traditional Jazz Band will perform New Orleans-style music at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Highland Park.
The Retired Rum Runners is comprised of star players from the KPB who are featured frequently as the solo group during traditional jazz productions with the full concert band, according to a press release from the band. They were often introduced by former KPB Music Director Steve Rhodes as the Park Band's "resident chamber music ensemble, chowder club and marching society."
To comply with current COVID-19 precautions, the audience is asked to sit at least 6 feet apart unless they are from the same household and to wear face coverings as they enter and leave. There will be no alternate location in the event of rain.
All events are subject to change. Updates can be found at the KPB Facebook page, on www.kokomoparkband.org or by calling 765-319-8554.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.