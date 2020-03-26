Honey, the city has shrunk Old Ben.
The Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department has created a miniaturized version of the famous steer.
Dubbed Mini Ben, a 1-and-a-half-foot tall, 2-foot-long replica, that the department recently had made.
According to the city’s website, Old Ben weighed 2 tons by age 4 in 1906 and, at that time, was shown off by his owners at various parades and festivals. After the steer’s death, his carcass was stuffed and is now housed in the visitor center at Highland Park.
Now, the miniaturized version of Old Ben will be making appearances both online, on the department’s Facebook page, and in public, at events and the city’s various parks.
It’s all a part of the department’s marketing campaign, Torrey Roe, superintendent for the Parks Department, told the Tribune.
Mini Ben will be placed at the city’s various parks, and then the department will post on Facebook the location and encourage people to come to the park and see the replica.
Roe said the goal is to incentivize people to visit the city’s not-so-well-known parks.
“There will be contests, such as the first five to get there will get a free pass to Kokomo Beach,” Roe said. “It’ll be things like that.”
Mini Ben will also be making appearances at the department’s various events throughout the year.
The public is currently not able to buy their own version of Mini Ben. But after seeing interest in a Mini Ben product after the department announced the replica on its Facebook page, Roe said purchasing the miniature version of the steer could be a possibility in the future.
“We’re looking at the [financial] feasibility of doing that,” Roe said.
