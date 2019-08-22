With his nose sticking up in the air, the Kokomo Police Department’s newest K-9 Gust scoured the forest in search of a particular scent during this week’s Vohne Liche Kennels’ K-9 Olympics in Miami County.
Moments later, the 2-year-old Belgian Malinois smelled his target and quickly began to track the selected decoy, his handler Officer Noah Moody holding steady near his side, shouting out Dutch commands like “Blijf” (stay), “Volg Liggen” (heel) and “Zoeken” (find).
It was the first time the two competed at the event, but it certainly isn’t likely to be their last.
“He [Gust] is just another tool on the belt,” Moody said during a sit-down interview at K-9 headquarters last week. “He’s just obviously a more complex tool.”
Gust — whose first day on the job was Aug. 12 — is a replacement K-9 for KPD, taking the place of Maxwil who retired in June after several years with the department. Gust’s arrival also means the unit is once again back up to four dogs, something Sgt. Zach Rodman — who helps oversee the K-9 unit — believes will continue to help the department going forward.
“The K-9s have a pretty unique job,” Rodman said. “They’re pulled in a lot of directions. They’ll help with special investigations and the drug task force or in a patrol capacity with vehicle stops and tracking. Even detectives can pull them out sometimes, so they have a pretty heavy weight to bear in helping out this department.”
Labeled as a dual purpose K-9, Gust will actually have various roles within the department, Moody noted, such as narcotics detection, searching, apprehension and tracking.
And while the pair’s relationship is still relatively fresh — they’ve only worked with one another for eight weeks — Moody admits he’s excited about his newest partner.
“The initial training [at Vohne Liche] went really well,” Moody said. “It was a six-week school, and so basically the training was for me because he already knew how to do the stuff. I just had to know how to tell him to do the commands and how to guide him along. But he’s got an amazing nose on him and is a beautiful dog. We just kind of hit it off right away.”
After all, Gust is a little like Moody himself, the officer laughed.
“He’s got a laid-back type of demeanor,” Moody said. “It’s cool the way Vohne Liche works. They fit the handler with the dog’s personality, and they picked out a few dogs that they thought would do well with me. So Gust is pretty chill and calm unless of course he’s around squirrels, rabbits, groundhogs or opossums. Then he’s just a typical dog who wants to chase them around.”
But when the time comes to get to work, Moody noted, Gust is all business. And that business is helping to keep the citizens of Kokomo safe.
“There’s obviously a decent drug culture in Kokomo, so as I’m actively patrolling the streets and in traffic stops, I can run that dog on a car and search the car if he detects narcotics,” Moody said, citing just one of the ways Gust can provide assistance within the community. “And hopefully that leads to finding the drugs, arresting those responsible, getting those people off of the streets and then obviously helping keep the community safe in the end.”
Another way Moody said he hopes Gust can be utilized is in an area like community policing.
“A cool thing that I’ve seen already is that you can interact a lot with people when you have a K-9 like this,” Moody said. “When we’re doing demos and stuff and taking the dog out, it provokes conversation. And in those conversations, I can then begin to form a better relationship with the people I meet.”
And some of those community conversations revolve around the dog itself, Moody said, particularly when it comes to public misconceptions regarding police K-9s.
“One of the biggest things, and I’ve seen it already in the few weeks we’ve been together, is that people have this preconceived notion about K-9s that adds to the fear of them. So people will be afraid if the dog is just out, and they won’t want to approach him. Even the people at the kennel said it’s not actually natural for K-9s to attack or bite unless provoked or prompted.”
Case in point, Moody said laughing, is the first time Gust met Moody’s Maltipoo.
“I mean, that dog’s little,” Moody said of the Maltipoo, indicating its size with his hands. “They first got to meet each other through the kennel, and then I let them have contact.
“So the Maltipoo barked at him [Gust], and Gust jumped back. So there’s definitely a pecking order there if that tells you anything about his personality. At the end of the day, he’s just a very loving dog with a big personality. … But he also really enjoys getting the job done for the Kokomo Police Department.”
