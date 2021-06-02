Kokomo Pride is kicking off Pride Month with several events, including the second annual Drag Queen Car Wash on Sunday.
Venus and family will be performing at the event, which is family friendly.
The car wash will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Kokomo Municipal Stadium parking lot, 400 S. Union St. Half of the parking lot will be dedicated to the car wash and the other half will have food trucks, live music, activities and more.
Stellantis is the presenting sponsor for the event, and will be bringing rainbow-colored cars from Michigan to be involved in the event, Kokomo Pride Director Austin Mariasy said.
“Stellantis reached out to us wanting to support the community,” he said. “It absolutely blew me away.”
Volunteers are still needed for the event. Visit volunteersignup.org/KAJHX to sign up for a slot.
Other upcoming events for the month include:
• All month: A Side of Pride: Order “A Side of Pride” at The Coterie, Black Wax Cafe, Sun King Brewery and Petite Patisserie and $2 will be added to the bill and donated to Kokomo Pride.
• 10 a.m. June 12: Music With Friends. Hang out or jam with Kokomo Pride at Black Wax Cafe, 910 N. Washington St. Anyone interested in performing should email info@kokomopride.lgbt.
• 8-10 p.m. June 18: Kokomo Pride Drag Show, Sun King Brewery, 500 N. Buckeye St., all ages welcome, $5 cover.
Visit kokomopride.lgbt for more information.
