Kokomo Pride now has a home, thanks to Moore’s Home Health and Medical Supply.
The LGBT organization was offered the space by Sarah Cotner, owner of Moore’s, free of charge through the end of 2021, according to a press release from Kokomo Pride officials. The space, 909 S. Courtland Ave., Kokomo, will act as a physical office and gathering place that is on the Moore’s campus. The donated building includes four offices, an employee break room, a reception area and a lounge.
“Kokomo Pride is honored to receive this gift from a wonderful friend, ally and LGBTQ+ Friendly business in Kokomo and this space will be vital for our continued growth,” according to the release.
Kokomo Pride will move into the space immediately and begin holding meetings, events and gatherings in the common area. Next steps include furnishing the building and moving the board of directors from their home offices into the new space.
Long-term plans include hiring a staff to run the center full time and use the common area as a community center.
“The possibilities are endless,” according to the release. “And thanks to the generosity of Moore’s and Sarah Cotner, they are much closer to becoming a reality.”
