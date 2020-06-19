There will be no parades this year, but the local LGBTQ community has much to celebrate during Pride Month, including the reinitiation of Kokomo Pride.
Kokomo Pride, a group for the adult lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) population, was on hiatus for about two years while members found themselves overloaded with busy lives and their flourishing partner group, Kokomo Pride Youth Group (KPYG). This year, they’re back.
The organization began rebuilding in March by restructuring the group, applying for nonprofit status and assigning officers, Austin Mariasy, Kokomo Pride’s director, said. Nicole Robinson is the assistant director, Remi Everett is the Corporate Relations officer, and Paul Novak and Dorian Sibray are co-directors of KPYG.
“Right now, we’re working on the nitty-gritty, getting the so-called ‘boring’ stuff out of the way so that we’re protected and we can start planning events, apply for grant funding,” he said. “There are so many benefits to having a nonprofit status.”
Bringing back the group required a few changes. KPYG was initially a “sprout” group from Kokomo Pride, meant to offer guidance and resources for local LGBTQ youth, Mariasy. Now, KPYG will fall under the same umbrella as the adult group.
“In the past, it was the adult group on top of the tree, and the youth group was sprouting out of that, so the youth group would have to (go through) the adult group to do things,” he said. “Now they’re both the same group, but separate entities, falling under Kokomo Pride. So the adult group will still be called Kokomo Pride, but they’re equal.”
The five officers have been writing up a new constitution and bylaws, revamping their brand with a new website and logo, and pulling together a list of LGBTQ-friendly organizations in the area.
“My very, very long-term goal would be for us to have a center that would have staff or volunteers, a place open and welcome for all LGBTQ-identifying folks and our allies to just hang out in a safe space,” he said. “That’s way, way down the road, but it’s my hope.”
Because of the coronavirus, the group is not holding any in-person events right now, Mariasy said.
“We’re hoping to bring back drag shows to Kokomo,” he said. “The adult group will be hosting not safe for work, adult-style drag shows that the youth group wouldn’t sign on for, and vice versa. And then there will be events that we will partner together, like Diversity in the Park. We’re not sure if we will be able to hold that event this year with the pandemic.”
While the group is unable to hold in-person events to celebrate Pride Month, Mariasy encouraged people to remember the history of Pride. Pride is celebrated in June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan. In the early hours of June 28, 1969, New York City police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay club in New York City. The riots served as a catalyst for the gay rights movement in the United States and around the world.
Historically, Marsha P. Johnson, a black, transgender woman, and Sylvia Rivera, a Latina transgender woman, spearheaded the movement.
“I think we should remember, especially with the political issues going on right now, is that Pride started as a riot led by trans women of color,” he said. “Especially right now in the wake of George Floyd and police brutality, we have to be very conscious that and follow the steps of Sylvia Rivera and Marsha Johnson. We have to remember our inter-sectionality and realize that the black struggle is not the same as the LGBTQ struggle, but it is very much related.
“We remember that pride started as a riot, and Kokomo Pride stands with the Black Lives Matter movement,” he said. “This year, pride is a throwback. It would be very beneficial and appropriate to stand with our black brothers and sisters and stand with them in any way we can.”
