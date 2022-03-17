Nine months after opting out of the state’s class-action lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors, the city of Kokomo has decided to reverse its previous decision and opt back in.
The Kokomo City Council unanimously approved a resolution for the city to formally join Indiana’s multi-state agreement to settle a lawsuit against opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and distributors Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen.
The state of Indiana could receive up to $507 million of the total $26 billion settlement, depending on how many local governments opt in to the settlement. A few dozen municipalities, including Kokomo and Howard County, decided to opt out of the state settlement last summer, reasoning that they will likely see more cash from their own litigation.
But changes made to how the settlement money will be distributed made the city reconsider, City Attorney TJ Rethlake said.
It’s not known how much money Kokomo will be receiving through the settlement, but Rethlake told the Tribune that most recent estimates given to the city were $580,000 from the Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen and $136,000 from the Johnson & Johnson settlement over the next seven years.
Those numbers are not including any money from the state’s settlement portion allocated to the city. Payments are expected to begin this year.
Originally, the state was going to keep 85% and largely control how much local governments would receive.
Now, under a new law, the disbursement will be more equitable.
Of the total settlement money Indiana receives, 35% will go toward statewide treatment, prevention and education programs. Another 35% will be distributed to local cities, counties and towns for treatment, education and prevention use. Of the remaining 30%, the state will keep half, or 15%, and distribute the other half to local municipalities based on a weighted distribution formula that takes into account the impact opioids had on a community, without restrictions.
Those changes are thanks to House Enrolled Act 1193, authored by Mike Karickhoff, R-Kokomo. The bill also allows those towns, cities and counties that decided to opt out the ability to opt back in by July 15.
Howard County, like many counties in the state and country, has been significantly affected by the opioid epidemic. It has killed several dozens of residents and has affected either directly or indirectly many more.
