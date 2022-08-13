Kokomo made several appearances on this year’s 2022 Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Awards shortlist.
The Middle Grade and Fiction categories feature Kokomo authors, and a book about Ryan White’s experience in Kokomo was included in the Nonfiction category.
The awards take place every two years, with this year’s IAA entries celebrating books by Hoosier authors that were published in 2020 and 2021.
Lisa Fipps, who lives in Kokomo, wrote “Starfish,” a story about a girl who fights fat-shaming. Fipps, who works for the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, is competing in the Middle Grade category.
Laird Hunt was raised near Kokomo but has since moved to Providence, Rhode Island. Hunt’s novel, “Zorrie,” tells the story of Zorrie Underwood’s life, starting in Depression-era Indiana and following her through the 20th century. Hunt is competing in the Fiction category.
Ruth D. Reichard, an Indianapolis author, wrote “Blood and Steel: Ryan White, the AIDS Crisis and Deindustrialization in Kokomo, Indiana.” Reichard’s book examines White’s life in Reagan-era Kokomo.
In total, there are 40 books on the shortlist. The winners will be announced at 10 a.m. Aug. 24. Announcements will be made via social media using the name INAuthorsAwards and a newsletter, which can be subscribed to on the IAA website, IndianaAuthorsAwards.org.
Judges for the IAA included former winners, writers, educators, bookstore owners and librarians. The judges chose the shortlisted books for eight categories. Other than the previously noted categories, children’s stories, young adult novels, poetry, special genre and debut novels were recognized by the judges.
“The well of new books with Indiana connections is deep and rich,” Keira Amstutz, president and CEO of Indiana Humanities, the group that heads the IAA, wrote in a press release. “Interest in the awards was high and the competition was considerable.”
