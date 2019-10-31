The Kokomo Rescue Mission is set to open a second women’s shelter in the city that will offer wrap-around services to help residents find jobs and permanent housing.
The shelter, which has been named Watered Garden, is located at 319 W. Taylor St. and will offer 20 beds to women who are experiencing homelessness or need a place to temporarily stay.
The mission also operates the Open Arms shelter, which offers temporary housing to both women and children.
Van Taylor, executive director at the Kokomo Rescue Mission, said they started discussing opening a second shelter in 2017 after the mission had to turn away over 100 women because they didn’t have enough beds at Open Arms.
“The board felt really, really uncomfortable and felt it was inappropriate to turn away that many,” he said.
Another major factor was the historic number of drug overdose deaths in 2017 in Howard County. Taylor said the mission realized they needed another women’s shelter to help the growing number of addicts.
On Wednesday, a large group of Kokomo Rescue Mission staff, board members and donors gathered inside the renovated house for a dedication ceremony in which the name of the shelter was revealed.
Riley Case, the vice president of the mission’s board of directors, said the name came from a biblical passage in the book of Isaiah.
“This house is going to be a watered garden, because when people come out of here, they’re going to feel beautiful and feel well,” he said. “The bonds of their addiction will be broken.”
Taylor said the mission has owned the house since 1983 and used it for various ministries over the years. It most recently served as storage and was used in the organization’s Christmas outreaches.
Over the last year, a roughly $500,000 renovation transformed the house into the new shelter. The 4,100-square-foot building has a full kitchen, a living room, four bathrooms, a classroom, reception area, laundry room, basement and nine bedrooms, two of which were designed for women with disabilities.
A local church donated handcrafted quilts that are now placed on every bed in the house.
“The women that walk into this house are going to feel the dignity and the extravagant love that went into this building,” Taylor said. “This isn’t just to get them off the sidewalk and hope they become invisible. This is to provide them with the dignity and respect that every person deserves.”
Anna Brown, who is the director of the shelter, said the facility will have four dedicated staff members from the mission, including a full-time live-in counselor.
She said although the house will provide a place for women to live, the real aim of the outreach is to get them the services and help they need to stand on their own two feet. That’s why the mission will offer personalized care management for every resident, and offer services to teach life skills, financial literacy and help them find housing and transportation.
“We’re going to listen to our residents about what they want out of life, and then help them get to the goals they have,” Brown said.
Watered Garden is set to start accepting residents after a few minor construction issues are taken care of, she said, and should be open soon.
Taylor said once the shelter is open, the rescue mission will have 50 beds in total dedicated to women or their children and will house over 100 people every night at all the shelters operated by the nonprofit.
But even with the new shelter opening soon, there is still more work to be done to help the city’s homeless population and those struggling with addiction, he said.
“We’re not going to solve everyone’s problems here,” Taylor said. “We have to admit that we need the whole community to face this very serious problem. … But the real way to fail is to do nothing. That’s why this going to be a great success – because we’re doing something and we have great supporters.”
