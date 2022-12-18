The holiday season was on full display Friday morning inside a warehouse along East North Street.
For over 40 years now, the Kokomo Rescue Mission’s Red Ribbon Christmas has been a blessing for Howard County residents who just need a little extra boost of support during this time of year.
And with dozens of volunteers helping load hundreds of boxes — representing 768 households — each filled with a food gift card, a Bible, toys, a cake-baking kit, household goods, clothing and more, it was easy to see why Kokomo Rescue Mission Executive Director Kevin Smith could not keep a smile from his face throughout the whole event.
“It makes me wish I had come in years ago just to watch this,” Smith told the Tribune, alluding to this being his first year as the mission’s executive director. “To see this, the organization and the spirit of the people and the results of the generosity of the community, it’s just overwhelming. I am privileged to watch this today, and I’m thrilled to say I’m a part of it.”
Programs like Red Ribbon Christmas are made possible in part from community donations and funding from organizations such as We Care, which Smith noted just shows the pride and commitment that Kokomo has in seeing the event succeed year after year.
“I take away from this that there is a lot more that God is doing in the hearts of people than I’m personally aware of,” he said. “I take away that God cares enough about the needy in this community to burden the hearts of people who come out and spent the time or funds to make whatever sacrifice is necessary so that people can have a Christmas and be pointed to the reason we have one.”
Debbi Springer, the Kokomo Rescue Mission’s public relations coordinator, and she echoed Smith’s sentiments as it pertains to the public support for events like Red Ribbon Christmas.
“We had over 400 people just wrap presents,” Springer said, noting how families can choose whether to have packages inside their boxes already gift wrapped by volunteers before pick-up or delivery. “… I just love it. This community embraces it. … We are bigger this year. Everything in the mission has been going up by at least 30%. So, there’s definitely a need, but it’s still getting met.
“I am just so impressed with Kokomo, how they’ve embraced this issue of need. ” Springer added. “They don’t walk past it. They see it. They embrace it, and they help. I am just so awed at this town.”
Springer then shared a story that she said showed just how impactful Red Ribbon Christmas has been through the years.
It began with a little girl’s desire to have Santa Claus bring her a Barbie Dollhouse.
“A mom came in one day,” Springer said. “She was picking up the boxes, and they loaded this big Barbie Dollhouse in hers. She started to cry. We asked her what the matter was, and she said, ‘My daughter asked me for a Barbie Dollhouse this year, and I told her we couldn’t do it. And you guys are giving her a Barbie Dollhouse.’ Those are the stories we just love. God knows each child, and he knows what they want.”
Because at the end of the day, Red Ribbon Christmas isn’t just about the material items in the boxes.
It’s about spreading love, joy and a few moments of Christmas morning excitement to those in the community who just need a little boost of support during this time of year.
“They (recipients of the boxes) get to have Christmas,” volunteer Rhonda Januszkiewicz said. “They know that somebody cares about them. They know that the Mission cares about them. What we really want to point to is that Jesus cares for you too. He loves you. The volunteers who work all year round on this love you. You are not alone, and you’re cared about. That’s what the message (to them) ultimately is. We just love you.”
